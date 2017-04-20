Volunteers recognized by Northumberland County
Daisy Gould receives her award for volunteering for 30 years during Northumberland County council Wednesday. LIAM SMYTH/For Northumberland Today
Northumberland County council hosted its first Volunteer Recognition Event on Wednesday, ahead of National Volunteer Week from April 23 to 29.
Council have honoured 60 community members who donate their time and expertise in support of Country services.
Whether it is distributing food donations from the Food 4 All warehouse to local programs, providing entertainment for residents of the Golden Plough Lodge, or offering coaching to small business entrepreneurs, Northumberland residents make invaluable contributions that leave a lasting impression on the community.
“Today it is our honour to pay tribute to our many volunteers who through generous donation of their time, energy, and their skills make a profound difference in the lives of others,” said County Warden Mark Walas. “Volunteerism is an expression of the communal health and strength of a community. We are, therefore, so pleased to be able to shine a spotlight on the tremendous efforts of so many people: to say thank you, and to share our sincere appreciation for all that they do. Through their tireless support of County programs and services, these volunteers are helping to create possibilities for a thriving Northumberland.”
Wednesday morning celebrated the service milestones of community members who volunteer in support of a County-managed program or service. The event recognizes volunteers celebrating two, five, 10, 20 and 30 years of service with the county.
Below is a complete list of volunteers recognized by Council
2 Year Service Milestone
Louise Blackshaw, Golden Plough Lodge
Charlotte Clay-Ireland, Transportation Master Plan Committee
Anthony Davidson, Transportation Master Plan Committee
Brian Donaldson, Transportation Master Plan Committee
Diane Dunk, Golden Plough Lodge
Tj Flynn, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Jeff Hamilton, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Susanne Jex, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Larry Knutson, Golden Plough Lodge
Eric Lawlor, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Maggie Mcdougall, Golden Plough Lodge
Shelley McGill, Golden Plough Lodge
Norma Murray, Golden Plough lodge
Jane Ann Provost, Food 4 All Warehouse
Richard Rieger, Food 4 All Warehouse
Pamela Russell, Transportation Master Plan Committee
Jim Sled, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Rosemary Smith, Food 4 All Warehouse
Jim Smith, Food 4 All Warehouse
Robert Smith, Food 4 All Warehouse
Jason Walker, Food 4 All Warehouse
Brent Wilcox, Golden Plough Lodge
James Williamson, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
5 Year Service Milestone
John Barkhouse, Food 4 All Warehouse
Bob Barkhouse, Food 4 All Warehouse
George Bowen, Golden Plough Lodge
Kenneth Burgin, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Ross Butchart, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
David Craig, Brighton Landfill Liaison Committee
Alma Draper, Food 4 All Warehouse
George Fleming, Golden Plough Lodge
Ruth Gouin, Golden Plough Lodge
Mary Jane Hall, Golden Plough Lodge
Jane Lakatos, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Tim Lawley, Food 4 All Warehouse
Katherine Lawrence, Food 4 All Warehouse
Brenda Manley, Golden Plough Lodge
Peter McCann, Brighton Landfill Liaison Committee
Warren McCarthy, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Bill Patchett, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Paul Portelli, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Beverly Rose, Golden Plough Lodge
Will Ryan, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Marc Sedgwick, Food 4 All Warehouse
John Stalker, Business Advisory Centre Northumberland
Barbara Tait, Northumberland County Archives
Diane Turner, Golden Plough Lodge
10 Year Service Milestone
Lois Belfour, Golden Plough Lodge
Marian Boys, Northumberland County Archives
Betty Caruthers, Brighton Landfill Liaison Committee
Peter Kurita, Golden Plough Lodge
Muriel Maughan, Northumberland County Archives
Judy Rough, Golden Plough Lodge
20 Year Service Milestone
Cheryl Barlow, Northumberland County Archives
Marie Davis, Golden Plough Lodge
Jean Orvis, Golden Plough Lodge
Mary Smida, Golden Plough Lodge
Pauline Vandermeer, Golden Plough Lodge
Theresa Vautour, Golden Plough Lodge
30 Year Service Milestone
Daisy Gould, Golden Plough Lodge
2017 Special Recognition
Bill Patchett
Ross Butchart