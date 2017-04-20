PORT HOPE -

The much-acclaimed Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir, some 40 voices strong, will perform May 13 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Hope.

Hosted by the St. Mark’s Heritage Foundation, the group will offer a program of Welsh and Canadian spiritual and traditional songs, as well as pop and Broadway favourites.

Local audiences will also be pleased to see soprano Ellen Torrie perform as part of the 2 p.m. concert. A local girl who is in her third year of study for her bachelor-of-music-therapy degree at Acadia University, she is returning to her home community from Wolfville, NS, in time for the show.

Proceeds will be used to help defray costs of the continuing restoration of the historic frame church located at 51 King St., established in 1822 and the oldest public building in continued use in the area.

Tickets are $30 per person. They can be purchased at Kingsmill Kitchens (64 Walton St.), or call 905-885-6706.