In preparation for their second Major Series Lacrosse season, the Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks are holding tryouts April 29 and May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cobourg Memorial Arena.

The tryouts are by invitation only, but Kodiaks fans are welcome to attend to watch.

As previously reported, the Kodiaks open the MSL regular season Sunday, May 28 against the Oakville Rock.

For the full schedule and tickets, visit cobourgkodiaks.ca.