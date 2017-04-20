COBOURG -

VIA Rail Canada along with Operation Lifesaver will celebrate Rail Safety Week with an event Monday, April 24 at the Cobourg station.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and will be filled with displays around the station. There will also be representatives from VIA Rail and Operation Lifesaver present.

Educational material will be handed out to children and adults, and there will be two short videos on rail safety. Virtual Reality glasses will also be used to showcase what it is like to walk on the tracks, as well as being able to see what it is like to drive around barriers on the tracks and what it is like to be hit by a train.

In attendance from VIA Rail Canada will be Jamie Crawford, manager of train operations – Central. Leslie Battie, a rep from Operation Lifesaver will also be there, as well as two VIA Rail locomotive engineers.

Operation Lifesaver is a partnership initiative of the Railway Association of Canada and Transport Canada, and works in cooperation with the rail industry, government, police, unions, and many public organizations and community groups.

“Our goal is to prevent collisions between trains and motor vehicles. We also work to prevent trespassing incidents that lead to serious injury or death. We are able to spread the word by delivering over 2,000 presentations per year throughout the nation,” stated literature provided.

Every year in Canada approximately 300 collisions and trespassing incidents occur at highway/railway crossings and along railway tracks resulting in death or serious injury of nearly 130 people.