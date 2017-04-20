Honourees announced for Biggest Coffee Morning

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland’s 11th annual Biggest Coffee Morning will be honouring three outstanding community members on Wednesday, June 7.

The Biggest Coffee Morning is held each year in support of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation (NHHF).

This year’s three honourees are Pat Hawkins, a devoted volunteer with Community Care Northumberland, booking drivers to get clients to medical appointments in and out of town. Hawkins was also an original member of the Probus Club when it first formed in Cobourg in May of 2000.

Paul Leonard, a lifelong resident of Cobourg and a fixture on main street, is another honouree. Members of Leonard’s family have lived in different parts of Northumberland County for five generations. Leonard, a first member of the Cobourg Air Cadets served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War. Serving on the board of members of the local Canadian Cancer Society, Leonard spent a lot of his time volunteering with the society.

Happy Mireault, a dedicated volunteer for over 20 years in the Northumberland community, will also be honoured. She was well-known in the community for her work with Horizons of Friendship, and the YMCA. Mireault also served as a Big Sisters board member and was an active Northumberland United Way supporter.

“These individuals have shown what true stewardship looks like in our community. They have created such a unique footprint in our County and through Northumberland’s Biggest Coffee Morning, we are able to pay tribute to their devotion.” says Natasha Jacobs, special events and communications assistant for the NHH Foundation.

Since Northumberland’s Biggest Coffee Morning began in 2007, it has raised over $450,000 for the Northumberland Hills Hospital.

“We invite the community to host their own events and this can be in many different ways,” says committee member Lindsey Edwards. “It can be from a dinner party with friends, a day at the spa or even wing night with the guys, or a traditional coffee morning. The possibilities are endless so be creative and have fun.”

All proceeds from this year’s event will support the purchase of a Digital Mammography Unit for the Clay & Elaine Elliot Women’s Health Centre at NHH.

For event details, to register for a party, or a list of parties open to the public, visit www.nhhfoundation.ca under events or for more information You can also call Natasha at 905-372-6811, ext. 3068.