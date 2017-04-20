Fundraiser for Castleton mill planned for April 29

The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre will be hosting a “Starlight Dinner and Silent Auction” on April 29, starting at 6 p.m., at Victoria Hall in Cobourg.

The Mill was incorporated as a federal not-for-profit in late 2016, with a goal of restoring and developing the old grist mill in Castleton as a museum/heritage building and community arts and performance centre.

Candace Cox, co-founder and president of the board, is touched by how grateful the community is to see the building being brought into the 21st century.

“People love this building. It has been pivotal to the area for almost two centuries, and we are very mindful that our role is as much stewardship as ownership,” Cox said. “We intend to preserve the Mill’s history, while giving it a new purpose and lease on life.”

This will mark the Mill’s fourth event as they were successful in selling out three prior in Castleton earlier this year.

“We don’t want to just fundraise, but to offer the community high-end entertainment, while creating opportunities for professional artists and performers. That way there are many layers of benefit,” Cox said.

The night’s entertainment on April 29 in Cobourg will include opera and Broadway with Fabian Arcineigas, Kathryn Humphries and Dr. Kent Tisher; Second City-style comic review and improvisation by Michael Gellman and Deborah Smith; jazz music with Cindy Matthews and classical music with Mitchell Cox and Saskia Tompkins.

A silent auction will be taking place throughout the evening and will include items such as arts and crafts style pieces from local artisans Jay Robinson (Project Lola), San Murata, Kimberly Spencer, and Frantic Farms Clay & Glass. Tickets to both Stratford and Shaw Festivals and Second City Comedy Club will also be up for grabs.

Tickets are on sale for $75 and are available through the Victoria Hall box office, Pickers Paradise in Colborne, or online at themillatpipercreek.ca/events.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the second phase in the restoration of the Mill, which includes exterior repairs and architectural planning.