Ricky Martin has channelled Tom Cruise in Risky Business for his Lip Sync Battle cover of Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock & Roll.

The pop star stripped to his underwear for his TV ‘mime-off’ with supermodel Kate Upton, which airs in America on Thursday, and recreated Cruise’s famous movie moment from the classic 1983 film.

Upton also revved up the sexy for her performance of Britney Spears’ ...Baby One More Time on the show, donning a skimpy schoolgirl outfit like the one the pop star wore in the song’s video.