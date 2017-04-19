Christian mindfulness meditation

Have you ever been looking through pictures of an important event and thought…I don’t remember this?

Have you ever had a friend say that they saw you out shopping but that you didn’t see them? Have you ever finished a meal and thought, “I didn’t even taste that!”? If these applied to you, then a lesson in mindfulness will prove helpful. All of those had been my experience. Lost in my own thoughtful busyness, I was missing the beauty of God’s creation, the laughter of my children, the hurts of those around me, the voice of God.

We live in a fast-paced world, with much to do and think about. Yet, we cannot enjoy the moment when we are worrying about the future, or replaying the past. We are experts in ‘doing’, not ‘being’. We do not know how to “Be still and know that He is God.” Mindfulness is defined as “being more fully aware of your own experience in the present moment in a non-judgemental way.” For instance, making simple observations about nature, about how something tastes, or about how a song makes us feel. When meditating, focus is on God and listening for His “still, small voice.”

Meditation should be added to Bible reading and prayer. It is not the same, though we can meditate on scripture separately. Our minds may wander in the quiet, but we can acknowledge the distractions and refocus. This takes practice. There are many physical benefits of meditation, even with only 5 minutes daily! The spiritual benefits are even better. Jesus said in Matthew 6:24 & 27, “Don’t worry about your life, what you’ll eat or what you’ll drink, or about your body, what you’ll wear…. Who among you by worrying can add a single moment to your life?” Paul said, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2). The pattern of this world is to multitask, and relive the past, therefore renewal is necessary.

Choose instead to sit silently and listen for the voice of God, and focus on our breath. In Genesis 2:7, breath is the 1st thing that God gave to human beings. “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

In John 20:21-22, breath is the last thing that Jesus gave us. Jesus said, “Peace be with you! As the Father has sent me, I am sending you.” And with that he breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit.” We breathe on average 22, 000 times daily. Breath is vital just as God is vital to us. Focusing on our breath increases our awareness of God, and our connection to the temple of God, our bodies. I encourage you to consciously be mindful of how your body feels, of the beauty of creation, of the simple joys of relationships. Mindfulness gives rise to gratefulness. Therefore just breathe, stop doing, and start being.

Captain Carolyn Simpson, Salvation Army Cobourg Community Church