Change text size for the story

PORT HOPE -

On April 29, Port Hope’s Furby House Books will be among booksellers across Canada to join the Canadian Authors for Indies celebration.

It’s a celebration of the authors Canadians love, as well as the role of bookstores — the fabric of Canada’s literary community.

“We anchor neighbourhoods. We provide space and ideas with which to expand. We make sure that Canadian voices resonate,” according to the press release.

“This annual Canada-wide event brings authors to independent bookstores to celebrate writing and independent bookstores.”

Furby House owner Lou Pamenter offered his thanks to the efforts of Penguin Random House and the House of Anansi for helping them to secure an amazing list of authors for this event.

“They will promote their own books but also those of writers they admire,” Pamenter said.

The roster includes:

• Giles Blunt, screen writer, poet and author of the Cardinal series.

• Linwood Barclay, former newspaperman and author of 14 novels.

• Cindy Stone, psychotherapist and Reiki Master.

• Karen von Hahn, recently published author of What Remains, a memoir of her mother.

• Ian Hamilton, diplomat, businessman and author of the Ava Lee novels.

• Nicole Lundrigan, a Newfoundlander, author of five novels with the sixth due in June.

• Shari Lapena, author of The Couple Next Door.

Authors will be coming and going between 12:30 and 3 p.m., and Pamenter invites everyone to drop in and stay a while.

Furby House is located in the heart of Port Hope’s historic downtown at 65 Walton St.

For more information, call 905-885-7296 or visit www.furbyhousebooks.com.