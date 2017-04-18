Northumberland United Way tops goal

COBOURG -

Good campaign news is pretty standard for Northumberland United Way campaign-achievement breakfasts, and the 2016 event — held Tuesday morning for the 17th year at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre — was no exception.

Raising $479 more than their campaign goal of $1,010,000 was a delightful announcement, but not the only headline of the event.

Having announced her plans to retire after 28 years, chief executive officer Lynda Kay was presiding over her final campaign wrap-up, so the joy of the occasion was tempered somewhat.

The campaign took a different route for 2016, Jacqueline Pennington said, going with an all-star team instead of a campaign chair — “13 community members who demonstrated a commitment to our community through the improvement of lives locally.”

The monies raised should have a positive impact on 24,000 lives.

Kay shared some other highlights of the year, such as the 19th annual Day of Caring that saw the most jobs done by the most volunteers ever. For the 20th annual Day, 44 jobs will be tackled in Cobourg and Port Hope on June 9.

More than 1,400 Backpacks For Kids were stuffed in August to ensure the best start to the school year for students whose families struggle with budget challenges. Since the program began in 2005, more than 15,000 backpacks have been distributed.

Given the Maple Leafs’ amazing win of the night before, she had fond memories of the Leafs Alumni game against Habitat For Humanity Northumberland, as well as the Showcase of Delectables, Taste of Port Hope, the golf tournaments, the Cameco Dragon Boat festival and the 10th annual Woodlawn Luncheon.

The strawberry dinner at the Lions Centre is just one example of the Lions’ generosity, Kay said, as they also donate their premises as a staging point for Day of Caring and Backpacks For Kids, and as a venue for Showcase of Delectables.

“Every year, they are there when we ask them,” she stated.

In two years, Northumberland United Way will celebrate its 50th anniversary, she added, “the same year, we have found out, as United Way in Canada celebrates its 100th anniversary.”

Acknowledging the outstanding workplace campaigns always takes some time. Many of those acknowledged have been supporters for decades, as well as sponsoring community events and taking part in such initiatives as the Day of Caring.

Of 25 workplaces cited, 11 had been supporters for at least a quarter-century: Belden (47 years), the Town of Cobourg (47 years), SABIC (47 years), Lakefront Utility Services Inc. (31 years), Horizon Plastics (31 years), Northumberland Labour Council and their labour partners (30-plus years), CpK Interior Products (28 years), Spoolon Manufacturing (27 years), Arclin Surfaces Canada (26 years), Lynch, Rutherford and Tozer (26 years), and Cameco Corporation (25 years).

Winding up the event, board chair Gerald Blackstock returned to the theme of the community tree.

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. We are all planting trees,” he said.

In many ways, Blackstock considers this past year one of their most challenging. Still, he said, “we keep moving forward, and I think the future is bright.”

