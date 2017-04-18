Cobourg to gain 88 rental units

COBOURG -

New construction worth more than $9-million is just part of the good news Cobourg council heard Monday night at its committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The two developments representing that construction will bring 88 new rental units to town.

Council voted in favour of authorizing the execution of development agreements on both sites.

Crystal Gardens at 680 Ontario St. accounts for 25% of those rental units in its four fourplexes and three duplexes (whose six garages account for part of the 38 parking spaces). A playground area will be located behind the fourplexes, and Shawn Legere of RFA Planning expects construction to begin by late spring.

“This will add 22 new housing units to the rental stock in Cobourg — very good news in today's tight rental market,” planner Glenn McGlashon said.

“With a .4 vacancy rate, it is something we desperately need,” Mayor Gil Brocanier agreed.

The development also represents $5-million worth of construction costs.

While it's not specifically geared to seniors, Legere pointed out that the eight ground-floor units of the four fourplexes are well set up for such a purpose.

The remainder of the units are at 82 and 86 Munroe St. in two four-and-a-half-storey apartment buildings. Of those 66 units, 31 are affordable-housing units and the remainder are market-rent units.

The 32nd unit in the affordable building at 86 Munroe St. is meant to accommodate a full-time service manager, as the units are primarily aimed at seniors and those with disabilities. Five of those units are fully accessible. There is an amenity room on the ground floor plus one- and two-bedroom units.

Because the buildings face north, where the railroad tracks run, there will be barrier features for separation, such as a berm barrier, landscaping and an 83-metre-high fence.

The project represents $4.1-million in construction value.

“I am delighted with the 22 units, and absolutely ecstatic with this combination of market value and affordable housing,” Brocanier said.

“It is really exciting we are starting to get some interest now in rental housing in the Town of Cobourg.”

Brocanier recalled that money was made available to Northumberland County for the affordable-housing project, but the decision on where it would be constructed came from a process of identifying were the greatest need was and what demographics were involved.

“In this particular case, Cobourg was identified as the community needing the affordable housing, and the seniors were the demographic,” he said.

Councillor Debra McCarthy pointed out the convenience of the location for seniors to shopping and transportation, as well as the community gardens at James Tracey Park.

