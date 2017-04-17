PORT HOPE -

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson doesn't often suggest YouTube sites to visit but, for previews of Stephen King's It, he made an exception at the most recent council meeting.

The trailer is up on YouTube, Sanderson said. And if you check it out, you may catch scenes of Port Hope's downtown, where certain scenes were filmed last July.

Recognizable streetscapes are on view, as well as a good shot of Memorial Park.

The actual film is slated for release Sept. 8, the mayor added.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith