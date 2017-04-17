PORT HOPE -

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario Port Hope branch is celebrating Canada 150 with a tribute to the community's agricultural past — a heritage barn trail throughout the municipality.

Along with the research of the history of the farms where owners have agreed to allow their wonderful old barns to be part of the project, the group has a design team now creating custom-designed barn quilts to hang on the exterior of each.

A barn quilt is original artwork based on the farm and its history, and on classic quilt patterns, created as a durable piece to grace the exterior of the barn.

Design-team member Pamela Tate explained the process on a recent afternoon in Canton, when she was working on the designs with Lois Richardson, Kathryn McHolm, Julie Mavis and Moya McPhail.

The barn quilts are painted on highway-sign-quality plywood, the edges thoroughly coated. The wood comes in four-by-eight-foot sheets, so they are putting together displays in sizes that range from four-foot-square to eight-foot-square.

Designs are painted in exterior-quality house paint for durability. There will be at least three to four layers of that, Tate said, with two top coats of Varathane.

Each barn owner gets to okay the final design, Tate said, and then the finished products will be framed by John Matthews. This involves installing a frame on the back of each piece, beveled strategically so that it will hang securely on the barn. Another team, led by Steve Henderson, will take care of the actual installation.

Mavis recalled that the project began when volunteers set out to take photographs of beautiful barns — some 44 in all. They ascertained who the owners were, and sent letters to invite their involvement.

“Half of them, basically, said, 'We would be delighted,'” Mavis said.

Painting artwork on this scale from designs they create is a challenge, Tate said, and last-minute changes are sometimes necessary.

“This one came in pretty much as I imagined, but that's an exception,” McHolm said of her apple-orchard design.

McHolm is their resident expert on classic quilt designs. The swan design she is working on, for example, is on a flying-geese pattern. She pointed out another design for a farm whose key crop was corn, done in the windmill pattern with large blue vanes.

There are similar programs elsewhere, like the one in nearby Prince Edward County that involves 100 barn quilts. What is unique about the Port Hope project, Tate said, is that each design tells the history of the property where it will hang.

“That makes this process very special and very unique.”

The one for Bill and Penny Harris reflects Harris's Loyalist background — he is a descendant of one of Port Hope's founders, Tate said. The British flag on a classic log-cabin-design background is striking for its simplicity, and the colours suggest land and water.

Corn cobs, animals and trees give a history of their own. But the abstract-looking designs also have a meaning — like the one in the fence pattern that will carry the name of the former name of the farm, Gloriadale.

Every element has meaning, McPhail said. The crossroads pattern represents the intersecting creeks, streams and ponds of the Campbellcroft-Garden Hill area and the meadows among them.

The one planned for McHolm's barn has a centrepiece with a tool design, because it was originally used by a contractor or handyman.

They have one barn that burned down to its foundations in the '30s, after a lightning strike. For the replacement barn that now stands on that site, a lightning bolt figures prominently in the design.

Tate's giant piece for the Darrell and Cindy Osland farm is a perfect example of there being a meaning to every element.

She wanted four animals to be central to the design to represent the four generations of family that have been on the farm since 1910, and she consulted with the Oslands on the selection. The colours she chose represent harvest, land and sky, but she wasn't completely satisfied. When she added a big circle (echoing the O for Osland), it all came together.

“It's really important to me that the barn owners are really comfortable with these quilts,” Tate said.

“They are going on the barns. They will have to see it everyday. I want them to look at these quilts and feel good, feel enriched for making us part of it.”

McPhail took the lead on involving some young people of the community in the project. She visited North Hope Central Public School with the owners of the two barns for whom they will create designs.

The owners talked about their farms with the students, and what was important to them. McPhail stressed bold, bright geometric designs and colours that related to the history they would be portraying.

In the end, she said, the students themselves will make the final selection of the two designs. They will be be tweaked if necessary, and then executed by the team of artists.

Along with the joy of seeing the finished artwork they helped to create, McPhail said, the project engages them with their community and (it is hoped) engenders a new appreciation for their agricultural heritage.

“We are getting really tremendous support from the community,” Mavis said.

Volunteers are interviewing spokespeople representing each barn to learn their history. Other volunteers are researching at the library and archives. An architect is writing architectural descriptions of each barn. McHolm's team are creating the 25 quilt boards.

Not even counting the students, Mavis figures there are more than 80 people involved, from the 23 farm families participating to the people creating the barn quilts and effecting their installation — which they hope will be in time for Canada Day.

“It is exciting, inclusive and is drawing on all ages and skill levels from a motivated community,” Mavis said.

The ACO has secured sponsorship from Home Hardware, Rona, Henderson Construction and Canton Mill, she listed, among others.

“We have also received generous donations from the Municipality of Port Hope, Applitech Canada, the Bewdley Lions Club, and many private individuals.”

The ACO sees this as a legacy project that will leave a lasting mark — through the visual art and through a brochure that will set up a barn-quilt tour for drivers and cyclists, with a suggested route. Each stop will feature a photo of the barn and its architectural history, and some information on how the quilt design relates to that.

As Mavis sees it, the historic trail winds its way from Margaret Street along the 4th, 5th, 7th Lines to the 9th Line and back again, passing farm -gate businesses down country roads.

“It is a refreshing showcase for our unique countryside,” she said.

