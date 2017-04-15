PORT HOPE -

Will the third time be the charm for the Port Hope Panthers?

They sure hope so after advancing to the Schmalz Cup championship series for the third straight year after coming up short in the provincial junior C hockey final the past two seasons.

“That's why I'm here this year,” said Panthers overager Dalton Lawrence, who turned 22 on March 28. “We have a solid team, from forwards to (defence) and two good goalies, so we're going to come ready to play and get the job done this year.”

The Panthers clinched victory in their Provincial Junior Hockey League semifinal series against the Alliston Hornets with a 6-2 win in Game 5 on Friday evening at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

They now await the winner of the other semifinal, which the Essex 73's lead 3-2 heading into Game 6 against the Ayr Centennials on Saturday night. If necessary, Game 7 will be Monday night.

Port Hope is familiar with both organizations as it was Essex that defeated them in the 2015 Schmalz Cup final and Ayr that was victorious in 2016.

“It has obviously eluded us the last two years,” Panthers head coach Mat Goody said of the Schmalz Cup. “We've got a team with experience and guys with something to prove. I hope that we continue on the way we ended tonight. Anything can happen. We have two tough opponents, whoever we play whether it be Essex or Ayr. Both teams are going to be extremely tough to beat and it will be a hard fought battle.”

While the Panthers are loaded with veteran players, there are others new to the lineup this season that have been key contributors as well.

Take George Miranda, for example, who scored four goals in Friday's series-clinching win.

“Some nights it just feels like the puck goes in for you whenever you shoot,” Miranda said. “Credit to my teammates, I was just the benefactor of a great game all around.”

Miranda, who is from Whitby, came to the Panthers out of midget-level hockey from the Toronto Titans of the GTHL. He produced in the regular season with 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 30 games. He added 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 14 games in the PJHL's East Conference playoffs against the Picton Pirates, Napanee Raiders and Lakefield Chiefs.

Miranda then registered five goals and five assists for 10 points in the five games against Alliston.

“Coming in, especially as a rookie with a team that's full of veterans, it's a little hard to find your place sometimes, when you've got guys that have been here for years but they've all been absolutely amazing,” he said. “It's a great team, it's a family – that's the one thing I noticed right away – and it's real easy to gel in.”

Port Hope built a 6-0 lead through two periods in Game 5.

Cameron Harris opened the scoring in the first period at 5:30 before Miranda tallied his first two of the contest at 6:45 and, on a power play, at 12:39.

Miranda completed his hat trick 1:51 into the middle frame before adding his fourth at 9:25. Blane Gaudon scored the sixth straight Port Hope goal just under a minute later at 10:22.

Lawrence had three assists for the Panthers.

In the third, Alliston's Matt Hamilton ended the shutout bid for Panthers netminder Sheldon Calbury at the 5:38 mark. Stephen Nosad, in what turned out to be his final junior hockey game, tallied a power play goal for the Hornets at 14:40.

Alliston was 1-for-7 with the man-advantage in the game and had the only four power plays during the third period. The Panthers were 1-for-3.

There was no doubt the Panthers wanted to finish the series off Friday night and not have to go to Alliston for a sixth game of the series Saturday.

“It was really important, especially with Ayr and Essex going (to Game 6) on the other side maybe gives us more time off so we can get rested for the finals,” Miranda said.

Whether they face Essex or Ayr, the Panthers will certainly look to avoid falling behind the 3-0 in the championship series which happened the last two years. While they rallied from the three-game deficit against Essex before losing in Game 7 in 2015, they were swept in four games by Ayr last year.

“We've got an older team so we have experienced guys and know what to do,” Lawrence said. “We're not going to get down like that just because of how focused we are. Everyone knows what they have to do.”