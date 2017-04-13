Move For What Matters May 7 in Brighton

BRIGHTON -

Brighton will once again host the Move For What Matters fundraiser for Community Care Northumberland on May 7.

Participants will gather in Memorial Park, where they can register between 10 and 11 a.m. Following an 11 a.m. ceremony and an 11:15 a.m. warm-up provided by the YMCA, walkers can set off on one- or five-km routes at 11:30 a.m.

Funds raised on the walk support Hospice Palliative Care programs throughout Northumberland County.

These programs provide trained volunteers who support clients in living well until they die, providing compassionate care to clients and their families with a focus on dignity and individual needs. The volunteers offer these services in a variety of locations, providing continuity in cases where a client moves from place to place.

This support program is offered at no cost to clients or their families. And proceeds from Move For What Matters ensure that this can continue.

To register as a participant or to make a pledge, you can visit your local Community Care office, call 1-866-514-5774, or go on-line to www.commcare.ca/moveforwhatmatters.html. You can also mail in pledges payable to Community Care Northumberland to the Community Care administration office at P.O. Box 1087 in Campbellford K0l 1L0 (please put Move For What Matters pledge in the memo line).

The Rotary Club of Brighton are supporting the event by setting up a barbecue on-site, with all proceeds to the Hospice Palliative Care program. And local musicians Terry and Candice Brooks are donating their time to provide live music throughout the event.

Community Care executive director Trish Baird said in a recent press release that Move For What Matters is more than just a fundraiser.

“This event also raises awareness that visiting Hospice Palliative Care programs are available to all residents of Northumberland County, and together we can all make a difference in the lives of those who are living with a life-limiting illness and those affected by it,” Baird said.