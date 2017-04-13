La Jeunesse presents Canada Calling April 23

COBOURG -

There are many reasons to be proud of Canada in this sesquicentennial year and, for members of the La Jeunesse choirs, music is foremost among them.

The April 23 Canada Calling concert gives the young performers of the junior and senior choirs the opportunity to share the sounds that make it so outstanding.

“In keeping with Canada 150, it's a celebration honouring the great music that has been part of the Canadian songbook for so many years,” artistic director Markus Howard said in a recent interview.

That's quite a range, Howard added.

A portion of the program will be from a Canadian traditional point of view, he said — “folk songs that celebrate different cultures, like the East Coast style of music we love or the French Canadian folk songs that are getting so much attention around the world, then Ontario and through the west coast. There are a couple of First Nation pieces too.”

The young performers will also present a more contemporary and popular style of music from names familiar to all.

“Anne Murray, Gordon Lightfoot, to contemporary singers like Avril Lavigne,” Howard listed.

It's a celebration of all the diverse people, cultures, landscape, languages and artistry that make Canadians proud.

With membership from throughout Northumberland County, La Jeunesse choirs are directed by Howard and Debbie Fingas. They challenge young people, through their music, to develop their potential, both as individuals and as choir members. And through such performances as Canada 150, they offer musical opportunities that enrich both the young performers and the cultural life of the community.

The April 23 Canada Calling concert takes place at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), with tickets available through the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210 or www.concerthallatvictoriahall.com) at $20 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under.