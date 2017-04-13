Full-time fire staff on the rise in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND -

There is a definite trend by municipalities in Northumberland County to hire more full-time fire service leadership for their respective fire departments.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township council is the last of the seven county municipalities without a full-time fire chief and its part-time (21 hours weekly) chief, Al Mann, says he has recommended the position in which he is in an acting capacity, become a full-time one.

A report about the fire service, its configuration going forward, and need for a full-time chief was dealt with in-camera at a recent meeting.

No decisions have been made yet in the form of a resolution or motion, clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said when asked.

Hamilton Township recently approved the hiring of a “fire protection specialist” who will oversee fire prevention education, in addition to have a full-time fire chief.

The decision for the additional full-time fire personnel was made last month, clerk Kate Surerus said in an interview.

Mann, a former Cobourg Fire Department chief before his retirement from there, and interim fire chief with positions in Port Hope and now with Alnwick/Haldimand, says Cobourg has had a full-time chief and deputy chief for a long time, and half of its firefighters are full-time too.

Port Hope recently filled its deputy chief position, like Cobourg's a full-time job, with former Georgina Township training officer Reno Levesque.

The position became vacant when Ryan Edgar moved up into the fire chief's job.

“Reno will be joining our full-time administrative staff compliment, bringing us back to four, full-time staff,” Edgar said in an interview.

“Port Hope has had a full-time Director of Fire & Emergency Services/Fire Chief/CEMC, Deputy Fire Chief/CEMC(A), Fire Prevention Officer and Administrative Assistant since 2010,” Edgar reiterated in an e-mail.

“In 2015, a restructuring of our administrative division took place whereby the deputy fire chief who also serves as the alternate Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC) for the municipality began overseeing the Fire Prevention and Training Program along with their operational duties.

“I held that position until August of 2016, when I assumed the role of the Fire Chief on the departure of the previous Fire Chief. As of April of 2017, as the Director of Fire & Emergency Services/Fire Chief/CEMC, I have additional responsibilities as the MECG Director (Municipal Emergency Control Group) and the EMPC Chair (Emergency Management Program Committee). The Director of Fire & Emergency Services is also now the Director responsible for Building, Parking, By-Law and Property Standards.

“The deputy fire chief will continue to assist in the management and supervision of the Fire Prevention, Training and Suppression divisions whereby he will directly supervise three Volunteer District Chiefs and indirectly supervise a team of over 70 dedicated volunteer firefighters working out of the three stations.”

Except for Cobourg, all of the municipal, non-administrative firefighters in other county municipalities are volunteers.

Brighton has a full-time deputy fire chief.

Trent Hills council has not considered hiring a deputy fire chief formally but the matter may come before councillors later this year, says its CAO.

Municipalities have responsibility for providing services but there has been a move to lobby the provincial government to support the rising costs of fire services.

