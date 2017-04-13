NORTHUMBERLAND -

Nearly half of the suspension orders issued to students by the tri-county health unit are for those attending schools in Northumberland, says Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s manager of communicable diseases.

That’s 351 of the 750 suspensions recently sent out following notices given at the first of the year, Marianne Rock said in an interview.

Suspensions for those whose vaccinations are not done by then will begin April 24 for high school students and on the 28th of the month for elementary students.

“In early January, the Health Unit originally mailed notices to families of local students whose vaccination records were not up to date,” Rock said. “These notices warned of school suspensions unless the vacs records were updated. Many families responded to these first notices, and cleared up their child’s vaccination status with the Health Unit.”

But there remain a large number who have not yet complied, she said.

There are eight diseases for which students must have up-to-date immunization.

“The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires students attending school in Ontario to have up-to-date vaccinations for eight diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), varicella (chickenpox) and meningococcal disease. Vaccinations and doses for each disease vary, but follow Ontario’s Routine Immunization Schedule (http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/public/programs/immunization/static/immunization_tool.html).

“It’s probably easiest for families to contact the Health Unit directly, and we can advise what (if any) vaccines their child is missing,” Rock said.

Rock also said that suspension is a last resort.

“We greatly encourage families who receive these suspension orders to immediately contact the Health Unit. We want to work with parents and guardians to ensure no student has to miss a day of class.”

It may even be that the students are not missing a vaccine, but just haven’t updated the records with the Health Unit.

To contact the health unit, call 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1507.

