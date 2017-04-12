Kid Rock is engaged, according to multiple reports.

The singer’s longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry was spotted wearing what looked like a diamond engagement ring during the rocker’s recent 2017 Chillin’ the Most Cruise, and insiders claim he has popped the question.

Sources tell the Detroit Free Press Rock proposed earlier this year, but the couple opted not to announce the news.

Rock started dating Berry shortly after his divorce from Pamela Anderson in 2007.