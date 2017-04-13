PORT HOPE -

Everyone is invited to turn out for Operation Bye Bye Bailey on May 13, Port Hope council heard at the most recent committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Replacing the so-called temporary Bailey bridge that was installed after flooding caused severe damage to a Barrett Street bridge in 1980 is long overdue.

Now that everything is in place to build the Bailey's replacement and it is actually being removed (with help from the Department of National Defence), Councillor Terry Hickey has arranged to make it something of a public event.

A celebration is how it is termed in a report from engineering-services technician Jeannette Davidson.

For the DND, she added, it's part of a military training exercise for the 32 Combat Engineer Regiment.

“The goal of the special event is to engage the community during this project, celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary (by highlighting our past and looking to the future), as well as partner with the DND,” the report said.

“This free public event from 10 a.m. to 3 pm., located in Cavan Street Park, will highlight the important role this type of bridge has played in Canadian history.”

Members of the public are welcome to watch at any time during the procedure, she noted, but the special event is only during the specified hours.

It will include food vendors and engineering-focused craft stations where families will be invited to build bridges out of different materials.

The DND will have weapons, equipment and vehicles on display, as well as family-oriented demonstrations.

Davidson's report set out some of the specifics, such as two May 13 street closures between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. — Barrett Street between Cavan Street and Ontario Street, and Cavan Street from South Street to North Street.

The report also proposed a $6,000 budget — $1,000 for a tent rental, $1,000 for supplies to do the job, $1,500 for video recording and drone shots to market the event, and $2,500 to provide a catered meal for the DND.

Mayor Bob Sanderson said that it's a bargain, as having the military come in to do the heavy lifting will save the municipality a lot of money.

“I commend Councillor Hickey and his staff for taking a small idea and moving it into a big idea,” the mayor said.

Hickey said a lot of the credit must go to Davidson.

The bridge will be removed to the east side of the river. From there it will be removed to the works-and-engineering joint-operations centre for salvage and disposal.

