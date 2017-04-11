Police chief top earner on Port Hope Sunshine List

PORT HOPE -

The top paid municipal civil servant on the Sunshine List in 2016 in Port Hope is Police Chief Bryan Wood at $158,000 (rounded off to the highest thousand). The previous year he earned $155,000.

There were 15 police officers and one inspector on the Port Hope Police Service that also topped the $100,000 Sunshine List in 2016, down one police officer from 2015.

The officers last year were: Kathryn Andrews at $120,000, Stephen Austin at $105,000, Ryan Charron at $101,000, Nathan Clark at $111,000, Stephen Douglas at $130,000, Stephen Fenton at $102,000, Mathew Lawrence at $116,000, John Oosterhof at $114,000, Robert Pitcher at $108,000, Stephen Rines at $101,000, Tammie Staples at $102,000, Morgan Stout at $112,000 and Terrance Teno at $118,000.

Inspector Darren Strongman earned $158,000 in 2016, up from $132,000 the year before.

Among the municipal office staff, Susan Bernardi, with the title of Municipal Project Staff Team Leader, earned $105,000 in 2016 and as director of corporate services in 2015, she earned $124,000.

The director of works, engineering and acting building and planning director, Peter Angelo earned $137,000 in 2016 and as just works and engineering director in 2015, he earned $125,000.

Director of Finance David Baxter earned $126,000 last year and $125,000 the year before that.

Water operations manager Richard Trumper earned $103,000 in 2016 and $102,000 in 2015.

James Wheeler, director of fire and emergency services earned $113,000 in 2016 and $104,000 the yeas before that.

