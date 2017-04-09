Cobourg hands out civic awards
Members of the community were recognized as the 16th annual Cobourg Civic Awards ceremony was held Wednesday, April 5.
Numerous awards were handed out for excellence in community service, academics, athletics, arts, environmental and heritage.
MAJOR AWARDS
Mayor’s Award of Distinction
Nicole Beatty
Angus and Bernice Read Volunteer of the Year Award
Bryan Marjoram
Lloyd C. Stinson Memorial Award for Community Service
Rae & Marilyn Waring
Sportsmanship Award
Faye Gaudet
Outstanding Youth Award
Lily MacKenzie
Outstanding Senior Award
John Draper
Layton Dodge Athletic Award
Phil Beatty
Arts/Academic Award
Jack Boyagian
Environmental Award
Audrey Wilson
Heritage Award
Wendy McQueen & Gail Rayment
DISTINGUISHED CIVIC AWARDS
Community Service
Helping Hands Cobourg
Nancy Bailey, Carol Carman, Nancy Rogalski, Ursula Silk
Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation Youth Cares Committee
Sarah Marshall, Curran Quinn
Flight to Hope
Anne Burnham, Susan Ford-White & Lloyd Ford, Anne Inglis, Caryn MacDiarmid, Wayne McFarlane, Shirley Moebus & Bill Moebus, Pat Shapley-Chase & Vern Chase, Marilyn & Rae Waring
St. John’s Ambulance
Erin Cann, Jane Lawson, Wanda Smith
United Way
Laurel Savoy, Ross Quigley
Environment
Hugh Daignault
Community Service
Larry Beck, Patrick Bryant, Jean-Phillipe Giroux, Rae and Ella MacCulloch, Ralph Stoffers, Lori Vout
Accessibility
Ecology Garden Volunteers
Arts
Ben Storm, David and Susan Tanner, Sarah Little and Christine Stone (joint award)
Academics
Brianna Lane Sam Williams
Athletics
Max Holland, Michael Liscio, Ron Samis, Jayden Sparks
Cobourg Collegiate Institute Girls Hockey Team (Deena Birney, Rachel Cole, Payton Hill, Karissa Hoskin, Rachel Jackson, Emily Jenkins, Emerson Kelly, Frances MacDonald, Megan McKeen, Claire Oulahen, Saige Pedis, Marcella Razaiy, Kate Saman, Megan Samis, Sarah Samis, Kaitlin Watson, Paige Watson)
2016 Cobourg Legion Bantam Dodgers (Head Coach Tim Whitehead, Coach Scott Bruce, Coach Chris Clarke, Coach Shaun Shuttleworth, Cameron Bruce, Jack Carlson, Carter Clarke, Chad Cotter, Tucker Firth, Johnny Kellar, Marshall Kulich, Matt Holmes, Chase O’Halloran, Dylan O’Reilly, Carson Shuttleworth, Graeme Whitehead)