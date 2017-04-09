Cobourg hands out civic awards

Change text size for the story

Members of the community were recognized as the 16th annual Cobourg Civic Awards ceremony was held Wednesday, April 5.

Numerous awards were handed out for excellence in community service, academics, athletics, arts, environmental and heritage.

MAJOR AWARDS

Mayor’s Award of Distinction

Nicole Beatty

Angus and Bernice Read Volunteer of the Year Award

Bryan Marjoram

Lloyd C. Stinson Memorial Award for Community Service

Rae & Marilyn Waring

Sportsmanship Award

Faye Gaudet

Outstanding Youth Award

Lily MacKenzie

Outstanding Senior Award

John Draper

Layton Dodge Athletic Award

Phil Beatty

Arts/Academic Award

Jack Boyagian

Environmental Award

Audrey Wilson

Heritage Award

Wendy McQueen & Gail Rayment

DISTINGUISHED CIVIC AWARDS

Community Service

Helping Hands Cobourg

Nancy Bailey, Carol Carman, Nancy Rogalski, Ursula Silk

Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation Youth Cares Committee

Sarah Marshall, Curran Quinn

Flight to Hope

Anne Burnham, Susan Ford-White & Lloyd Ford, Anne Inglis, Caryn MacDiarmid, Wayne McFarlane, Shirley Moebus & Bill Moebus, Pat Shapley-Chase & Vern Chase, Marilyn & Rae Waring

St. John’s Ambulance

Erin Cann, Jane Lawson, Wanda Smith

United Way

Laurel Savoy, Ross Quigley

Environment

Hugh Daignault

Community Service

Larry Beck, Patrick Bryant, Jean-Phillipe Giroux, Rae and Ella MacCulloch, Ralph Stoffers, Lori Vout

Accessibility

Ecology Garden Volunteers

Arts

Ben Storm, David and Susan Tanner, Sarah Little and Christine Stone (joint award)

Academics

Brianna Lane Sam Williams

Athletics

Max Holland, Michael Liscio, Ron Samis, Jayden Sparks

Cobourg Collegiate Institute Girls Hockey Team (Deena Birney, Rachel Cole, Payton Hill, Karissa Hoskin, Rachel Jackson, Emily Jenkins, Emerson Kelly, Frances MacDonald, Megan McKeen, Claire Oulahen, Saige Pedis, Marcella Razaiy, Kate Saman, Megan Samis, Sarah Samis, Kaitlin Watson, Paige Watson)

2016 Cobourg Legion Bantam Dodgers (Head Coach Tim Whitehead, Coach Scott Bruce, Coach Chris Clarke, Coach Shaun Shuttleworth, Cameron Bruce, Jack Carlson, Carter Clarke, Chad Cotter, Tucker Firth, Johnny Kellar, Marshall Kulich, Matt Holmes, Chase O’Halloran, Dylan O’Reilly, Carson Shuttleworth, Graeme Whitehead)