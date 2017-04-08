There is no shortage of motivation in the Provincial Junior Hockey League semifinal series between the Port Hope Panthers and Alliston Hornets.

This is the third straight season the two clubs have met in the Schmalz Cup semifinals with the Panthers coming out on top the previous two meetings before losing in the championship series both years.

Port Hope wants another crack at the Schmalz Cup, but aren't about to look past the Hornets.

“We certainly talked about that as a group. They have a lot of motivation there. Some of those guys have been there for the last two, and some were last year,” said Panthers head coach Mat Goody. “They're a hungry group and that's not to be taken lightly at all, at any time in the series. They're going to push us and hopefully we're going to push them.

“Our guys are hungry, too,” the coach also said. “A lot of the guys have been here and seen the Cup slip through our fingers once or twice already so we have some motivation as well.”

Hornets head coach Darrin Shannon said “anytime you lose to the same team twice and this is your third time playing them, you want win.

“Every team has some guys that this is their last year of hockey,” he added. “There's also a bit of that that drives both teams as well – some of the older guys that know this is their last shot at it.”

The Panthers won the series opener 5-3 Wednesday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope, but the Hornets bounced back to even the series Friday night with a 3-2 overtime win at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. in Port Hope.

Devon Gillham scored the winner 3:44 into overtime Friday night to knot the series 1-1.

The Panthers had a 2-1 lead in the third period Friday night before Stephen Nosad tallied his second goal of the contest shorthanded with just under four minutes remaining in regulation time.

Brad Bollert and Cam McGill registered the goals for Port Hope, which led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 by the end of the second. Nosad's first goal for the Hornets had tied the game for a few minutes in the middle frame.

“Going down two to these guys would be real, real tough. They're an extremely good team,” Shannon said. “We got a little fortunate to get a shorthanded goal later in the third period, which you wouldn't count on, but it's nice to get. We're fortunate to get the win.”

Goody said following Game 1 Wednesday that the Panthers need to contain Alliston top scorers Drake Board, Nosad and Gillham, who led the PJHL in playoff scoring with 43, 39 and 37 points respectively in 19 games before the semifinals.

“They have some guys that can put the puck in the net, that's for sure,” Goody said, while also acknowledging the Hornets have some real hardworking players like John Gage.

“Those guys make (the Hornets) tick over there,” he said.

The Panthers have received balanced scoring throughout their lineup during the playoffs, which is important at this time of the year.

“When you look at the leaderboard as far as who's leading the playoffs in scoring, we don't have anybody in the top 20, but we've won the majority of our games,” Goody said.

Goody said he learned the importance of depth during a loss to the Picton Pirates in the 2013 Empire Junior C Hockey League final. The Pirates went on to win the Schmalz Cup that season.

“It was a hard lesson to learn for us and a lesson that I learned that if we're going to do this, you have to play four lines because it is such a long haul. Five rounds is a lot of hockey in a short period of time and depth is key,” Goody said. “The teams that have been there the last three years – Ayr, Essex is a mainstay, Alliston is always there – have it figured it out as well. (Depth) to me is the recipe for success.”

Shannon echoed the sentiment.

“You need to be able to roll three or four lines if you want to have any success. We've got a few injuries right now so we're probably more rolling three lines right now. In the regular season there's some teams only one-line deep and you certainly can't win with that,” Shannon said.

“(Depth) has been a decent thing for us and it's something we have to continue to get better with because Port Hope certainly has the bar set pretty high.”

Alliston will host Game 4 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Game 5 back in Port Hope on Friday at 6:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 15 in Alliston at 6:30 p.m. and Game 7 in Port Hope on Monday, Apr. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Shannon offered praise to the opponent from Port Hope that his club aims to finally knock out of the Schmalz Cup playoffs.

“They really work hard as a group. I've got a ton of respect for how they play,” he remarked. “They're a very, very good team. They're well structured and they compete on a shift-by-shift basis, which ultimately is the only way a team can win and they do a lot of the right things, they really do.”

Goody hopes his club can make good on the rare opportunity in front of them.

“Championships don't generally come around too often so for us to be fortunate enough to be here (in the semifinals) a third time in a row and have a chance to be (in the final) for the third time in a row, it's humbling,” he said. “It gives you an opportunity that a lot of people aren't afforded. We have to try and take advantage of it when we get our chance.”