Port Hope agrees to small-cell technology project

Port Hope will be among the first of a number of urban communities to try out Bell's new small-cell technology.

Council voted this week to authorize a bylaw to execute an agreement with Bell that will see the municipality participate in a pilot project utilizing this new approach at the next council meeting.

The presentation at the committee-of-the-whole meeting by Sean Galbraith of Bell Mobility explained that the demand for data is growing exponentially, and the small-cell technology — delivered through strategically scattered small boxes about the size of a large laptop computer — provides that capacity more efficiently at a much closer range than having a signal relayed from a distant cell tower.

Because the range of these boxes is shorter, it makes them entirely suitable for an urban community but not for the more widely dispersed homes and businesses of a rural community.

“But in urban areas, this is the solution we are moving toward,” Galbraith said.

The boxes can be painted to match, complement or be camouflaged into a streetscape or building. And so-called Pico cells can be set up in key buildings (like town hall) to provide more efficient indoor service.

The service would serve Bell and Telus customers, Galbraith said, because they have a network-sharing agreement. Other providers would have to make their own arrangements for their customers.

Asked for examples of communities that have tried this, he named Mississauga.

“It's pretty new technology, so we don't have a lot of examples we can point to. We are looking to partner with municipalities for a pilot project — and we pay for it, by the way.”

One challenge with Port Hope would be its hilly topography, he stated. But he would estimate the number of boxes needed to be “in the low double-digits — 10, 12, 20ish.”

Mayor Bob Sanderson warned that Port Hope's downtown is known for its heritage qualities, and this can't be compromised.

The agreement calls for working with the municipality to determine potential sites for the boxes, with a few prospective locations specified. This list includes the Jack Burger Sports Complex, the Town Park Recreation Centre and Agricultural Park area, the town hall and Memorial Park area, the Canton municipal office, and the Garden Hill fire station and Alex Carruthers Memorial Park area.

Three payments were mentioned:

• Bell will pay for all costs associated with the equipment's installation and maintenance, plus a one-time $500 payment in consideration of staff time involved to review installation plans.

• Bell will provide $250 annually to pay for the cost of electricity consumption for each small-cell installation. In case of any dramatic hydro-price fluctuation, this amount will be renegotiated.

• Bell will provide an additional annual fee of $250 per exterior small-cell installation and $550 per interior small-cell installation.

The bylaw will be brought back to council April 18.

