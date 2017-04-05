Sunshine List increases by two at NHH

In the next in a series of articles comparing 2015 and 2016 Sunshine Lists reported by public employers in Northumberland County, a look at Northumberland Hills Hospital reveals that its president and chief executive officer made the same amount during those two years – although the total number of people earning $100,000 or more increased by two.

CEO Linda Davis earned $249,999 both last year and the year before, according to hospital media releases.

The following incomes are rounded up.

The lowest on the list in 2016, and newest to it, was Allan Myonne, director of quality and safety, earning $101,000. He was not on the List in 2015.

Vice-president of patient services, Helen Brenner, like Davis, earned the same both years but lower than Davis at $153,000.

Team leader and registered nurse Tracey Chester earned about $8,500 more last year compared to the previous year at $124,500.

Patient care manager Molly Court was paid $105,000 in 2015 and $$107,500 in 2016.

Director of information technology Mike Donoghue received $113,000 last year and $105,000 the previous year.

Registered nurses Kelli Giroux, Joanna Hayes, Kathryn Anne Lackey and Heather McNair earned $103,000, $1004,000, $110,000 and $126,000, respectively, in 2016, and were not on the $100,000 Sunshine List in 2015.

Program director Melanie Hill earned $121,000 in 2016 and $110,000 the previous year.

Nurse practitioner Elaine Howarth earned $115,000 in 2016 and $113,000 in 2015.

Executive director RSGS Kelly Kay’s salary increased to $$155,000 in 2016, up from $147,000 in 2015.

The director of diagnostic imaging, Ian Moffat earned $101,000 last year but was not on the list the previous year.

Diagnostic imaging technologist Laura Oliver earned $105,00 in 2016 and $101,000 the previous year.

Finance director Catherine Outram earned $114,000 last year and $109,000 in 2015.

Charge technologist Andrew Rennicks earned $2,000 more in 2016 at $106,000 when compared to the year before.

Clinical practice leader Rhonda Schwartz had the same amount of increase as Rennick’s year-over-year at $120,000 for 2016.

Program director Anna-Marie Sutherland earned $4,000 more last year than the previous year at $120,000.

Vice president of finance, Cheryl Turk went from $141,000 in 2015 to $157,000 in 2016 and lastly,

human resources vice president Elizabeth Vosburgh stayed the same both years at $129,500.

