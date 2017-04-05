Star Wars and naming our new kitten

We recently got a new cat. And I think that we got him the right way: from a shelter for abandoned pets.

The miniscule mouse-buster is only three months old and they don’t get any cuter than that at this time of their life. No big surprise, like some Hasbro invention, the kitten is providing our family with “hours of fun.”

My wife and daughter have spent all of their spare time playing with him, cuddling him and spoiling him with toys. Even when he’s asleep, they sit and gaze with reverence at him like he’s an angel – which he is.

True confession: Shedding my phoney cloak of indifference, I have waited for the ladies to go out of the house so I can play with him. Because he won’t stay that little for long, I am getting my fill of bonding. Kittens are like shooting stars – enjoy them while they last.

And now comes the extra fun part: Naming him.

It’s my daughter’s cat, so she got last say but we all tried to slip in our suggestions.

With his chubby cheeks, I wanted to call him Budda. She said no, so I unsuccessfully tried a string of names like:

Anonymous… very popular when dredging up clever quotations.

Kat… to the point.

Krazy Kat…no dice.

Newspaper… cuz’ he’s black and white…Newsie for short.

KC… for Kittie-Cat. (And my favourite junk food is Kentucky Chicken.)

I even suggested a few human names (a trend I notice amongst my friends in naming their pets) like Alex, Bob and Fred. Weird.

I tried giving him a rapper’s name: MEP for what describes his main job function: Meow, Eat and Poop.

Sticking to a musical theme while drawing on the moniker invented by the rock star The Artist Formally Known as Prince, I drew a symbol of a scratching post and suggested calling the cat The Cat Formally Known To Have No Acceptable Prior Name.

(A beer-loving friend of mine once had a cat with six toes on each foot; he called it Two-Four. Funny, I never thought to count a cat’s toes. I guess I was too busy avoiding the claws.)

No go. My daughter would not entertain any of my suggestions.

I wanted to settle the confusion and call him What’s-His-Name. But my daughter had already decided, even before finding him, she wanted a Star Wars name – her favourite movie series. And that, of course, opens up a sizable list of possibilities.

Trying to simplify the project, I suggested we call the furry tumbleweed George or Lucas. She scoffed. That caused me to set off a flurry of one-shots that were just as quickly brushed off:

Boba… “Too hillbilly.”

Darth… “Too evil.”

Jar Jar… “Too stupid.”

C-3PO…. “Too abbreviated”

Count Dooku… “Too much like the name of a breakfast cereal.”

K-3PO… “Didn’t you get it with C-3PO?” (My answer: “I didn’t think you’d notice.”)

Jabba….. “Too fat.”

R2-D2… “It rhymes, but no.”

Luke Skywalker… “No and no.”

Yoda… “Too Jewish.”

And when I threw up Chewy her eyes lit up.

She replied, “That’s my second choice.”

I said, “Ah, so you have already made a decision?”

“Yes, I am calling him Kenobi.”

“Why not Obi?” I asked.

“Dad,” she looked at me as if I was slow, “It’s already in the name.”

“Oh.”

Kenobi it is.

Only there is a real problem with the whole thing which I will tell you about in the next article. Stay tuned for part 2. (Don’tcha love a cliff hanger?)

