Diocese welcomes new Bishop

The March 2017 PVNC Learns newsletter, issued by the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board, offers a welcome to the Most Reverend Daniel J. Miehm as the new Bishop of Peterborough — and spiritual leader of the board's Catholic schools and community.

“We are excited about the appointment of our new Bishop,” board chair Michelle Griepsma stated in the article.

“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Diocese, and working together in serving our students and their families.”

Bishop Miehm was born in 1960 in Kitchener, Ont. He studied at St. Jerome's College, University of Waterloo, and St. Augustine's Seminary in Toronto. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 6, 1989, at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Hamilton.

He served as a Priest in the Diocese of Hamilton from 1989 to 2013. During his ministry, he served as Associate Pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Stoney Creek and the Cathedral of Christ the King in Hamilton, and as Pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Hamilton and St. Ann Parish in Ancaster.

In June of 2012, he was appointed Founding Pastor of St. Benedict Parish in Milton. He was subsequently ordained Bishop at the Cathedral on May 7, 2013, and has been serving the role of Auxiliary Bishop of Hamilton.

Bishop Miehm holds a Master's of Divinity degree from St. Augustine’s Seminary and a Licentiate in Canon Law from the Angelicum University in Rome. But he told the Catholic Register that his real love is pastoral service.

“If I’m putting together my resume, I start with the 15 years I was a pastor,” he said in that interview.

“It, I think, was most formative for me in the way I will be a bishop.

“As a pastor, you have the care of souls. As a bishop you have the care of souls. It’s the most relevant job experience, I think.”

Bishop Miehm succeeds the Most Reverend William Terrence McGrattan, who was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Calgary on Jan. 4.

“I am both humbled and encouraged by the confidence that the Holy Father has placed in me,” Bishop Miehm stated.

“I look forward to meeting the people of the diocese and working with priests, religious and lay people to carry on the great pastoral work of my predecessors.”

He will be installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains on April 19.