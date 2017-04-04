Trenton Golden Hawks lead Cobourg Cougars 2-0 in conference final
Lucas Brown leads this rush for the Trenton Golden Hawks during Game 2 of the OJHL North-East Conference final against the Cobourg Cougars on Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre. LIAM SMYTH/For Northumberland Today
The Trenton Golden Hawks hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference final.
Josh Allan scored his second goal of the game at 7:42 of overtime to give the Golden Hawks a 3-2 win over the Cobourg Cougars with 1,145 spectators on hand Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.
Cobourg led 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Matthew Carroll at 11:18, but trailed 2-1 by the end of the second. Allan scored for Trenton at 4:51 on a power play and teammate Liam Morgan scored a go-ahead goal at 13:24.
A power-play goal by Cougars defenceman Nick Minerva evened the score 3-3 at 7:10 of the third.
Goaltender Elliot Gerth made 36 saves in the win for the Golden Hawks while filling in for suspended starting netminder Chris Janzen.
Game 3 of the series is Tuesday night in Trenton at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens.
The series returns to Cobourg for Game 4 on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC.