The Trenton Golden Hawks hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference final.

Josh Allan scored his second goal of the game at 7:42 of overtime to give the Golden Hawks a 3-2 win over the Cobourg Cougars with 1,145 spectators on hand Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Cobourg led 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Matthew Carroll at 11:18, but trailed 2-1 by the end of the second. Allan scored for Trenton at 4:51 on a power play and teammate Liam Morgan scored a go-ahead goal at 13:24.

A power-play goal by Cougars defenceman Nick Minerva evened the score 3-3 at 7:10 of the third.

Goaltender Elliot Gerth made 36 saves in the win for the Golden Hawks while filling in for suspended starting netminder Chris Janzen.

Game 3 of the series is Tuesday night in Trenton at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens.

The series returns to Cobourg for Game 4 on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC.