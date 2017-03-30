NEW YORK – Selena Gomez is pretty famous, but how does she stack up against a small marsupial?

The subject came up – kinda, sorta – while speaking with Katherine Langford, star of the new series 13 Reasons Why, which debuts Friday, March 31, on Netflix. Gomez is one of the executive producers, and Langford was discussing the special feeling of meeting and getting to know Gomez.

“It's kind of weird now saying, 'I'm just going to go have lunch with Selena,' ” Langford said. “I still have this text from Selena, where she texted me her number, and it just came up on my screen, 'Hey, it's Selena.' And I was just looking at it. It doesn't feel real.

“But it's totally real, because she's so human. It just feels like a normal conversation. We went and had dinner the other night, and it was like she's just another girl in the room. It's cool when you get to that point.

“It's refreshing to meet somebody that famous – especially me, who lives in Australia, and I don't know, we have a wombat that's famous – and then you meet Selena Gomez, and it's kind of like, okay.”

At which point Langford's co-star Dylan Minnette chimed in, “But if this show were produced by that wombat, it would be pretty impressive.”

Wombat comparisons aside, Gomez's connection to 13 Reasons Why goes back a long way.

It's the story of a high school student named Hannah Baker (Langford) who commits suicide, but beforehand she chronicles the specific incidents that led to it – hence the title. The book by Jay Asher really connected with Gomez when she was a teen, and she actually was pegged to star in a film version when it was being pitched a few years ago.

The movie never happened, but Gomez remained committed to what she believes is a very important story, even as she moved past the age where it made sense for her to play the lead role.

“I think it worked better as a series, once we figured out (that we would be) working with certain people,” said the 24-year-old Gomez. “We worked with people who wanted to make this project a little younger, and I know it's geared towards young adults.

“But once we met with Netflix and we knew what Brian (Yorkey, creator and writer) was doing, and obviously Tom (McCarthy, executive producer and director) coming on board was such a privilege, I was okay with it. I thought it was meant to be a series.”

Casting the Hannah character was key, though. If Selena Gomez wasn't going to do it anymore, then who was it going to be?

This literally is Langford's first acting job.

“I feel a bit funny telling this story, because it's just not the way things happen,” the 20-year-old Langford said. “I always was kind of left-of-centre at school, loved music, loved acting, loved drama. But it never was something I pursued until I was about 19.

“So I spent a year going to acting classes. And long story short, I kind of went on this huge journey, I found my U.S. managers, I got asked to test for two deals, I got into drama school, and somehow I ended up back in Australia, with no job, not at drama school, and the 13 Reasons Why audition came along. I auditioned multiple times, and then they gave me the role.

“It's an international bestselling book that has changed people's lives. But I have to say, the pressure was alleviated quite quickly when Jay Asher, on the first day of shooting, came up to me and said, 'You are the perfect Hannah.' It made me feel a lot better. Thank God, the author thinks I'm great, that's fine, if that's all I can do, then done.”

And on top of all that, Katherine Langford gets text messages from Selena Gomez.

Langford hasn't heard from the famous wombat lately, though. Marsupials are so pretentious.

