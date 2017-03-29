The beauty of relationships

A few years ago I officiated at the funeral of a woman who had been married to the same man for 63 years and had dated him for seven years before that. That is almost 70 years of shared living.

It was with a profound sense of gratitude that the husband could acknowledge the wonderful life he had lived with his wife. It brought me back to my own family, to grade eleven when my grandmother lost my grandfather to cancer.

They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the year before. I remember her saying to me how much she missed him especially at night . She had begun and ended so many of her days with him. Perhaps she could not remember a time when he was not there.

So much sharing and caring , love and respect, communication and compromise , commitment and trust have gone into relationships such as theirs.

Have you ever found yourself profoundly aware of the beauty of your relationship with another person - a spouse, a child, a friend, a parent? Perhaps a new insight , or a deepened intimacy or the sharing of a life crisis has prompted this awareness.

I recall many years ago when I lived in Nova Scotia and my then husband walked out on my me. A wonderful lady named Thelma helped me through one of the worst times of my life. She played cards with me, she called me every day to see if I was alright, she brought me lunch when she knew I wasn’t as able to care from myself, and she even put up with my cats.. In that life crisis, I discovered a new friend, a surrogate parent, a beautiful relationship right under my nose- love poured in extravagance.

Whatever causes us to become aware of the beauty in our relationships , such moments have incredible impact.

Mary of Bethany felt this appreciation and love for another when she lavished her love upon Jesus by pouring out costly perfume. Jesus, her teacher and her friend, had just raised her brother Lazarus from the dead. Mary needed to show her love for Jesus , and words weren’t enough. So she poured perfume on Jesus’ weary feet and wiped them with her hair. She didn’t think of the cost . She just wanted to show her love for the one who had brought new life to herself and her family.

The intimate moments of our lives often defy words. Actions and gestures can tell us so much more than words, a look, a hug, flowers, candy, self sacrifice, or favours. are all signs of caring. .

Reflecting upon the beauty of our relationships with other people helps us appreciate the beauty of divine love. God lavished his love upon us with the greatest action of all time- the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

May you experience the depth of God’s love this Easter.

The Rev. Darlene Keddy is pastor at Bethesda United Church in Baltimore