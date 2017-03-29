“When an eighty-pound mammal licks your tears away, then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad.” - American writer Kristan Higgins

As I’ve said in this space before, therapy dogs (T-dogs) provide “fur-st” aid. But a St. John Ambulance (SJA) T-dog should do it in a standing position – four (doggie feet) on the floor is recommended by SJA’s Northumberland branch, regardless of the size of the dog...unless the handler holds the dog during a visit, so that it can be petted.

And licking is (thankfully!) discouraged. I love dogs, but not their saliva, or any other fluids that come from their mouths. Yuck!

Although the specifics of Ms. Higgins’s statement may not be endorsed by SJA, its intent certainly is; in a few simple words she beautifully illustrates the healing power of dogs. As the front cover of GO! Magazine proclaimed in its spring 2015 issue, T-dogs are “Love on four legs.”

Theoretically, any friendly, gentle and well mannered dog more than a year old could become a T-dog. The first step is to attend an orientation meeting. Once an application is submitted, there is a veterinary check and an interview. Then an evaluation.

I have had two or three opportunities to volunteer at these sessions. The first time, I arrived early with a friend. We waited in the car, watching several dogs, including a Jack Russell terrier, enter the Golden Plough Lodge, where the event was to take place. We assumed the dog would be visiting a resident. And I remember wondering where the golden retrievers were.

Like many people, I had a preconceived idea of what breed of dog makes the best therapy dog. The Jack Russell was there to be evaluated. And she passed!

We have about 25 different breeds represented at SJA Northumberland, including the familiar: Newfoundland, Doberman, lab, border collie, basset hound, chihuahua and cavalier King Charles spaniel; and some you may not have heard of, like Vizsla and Chinese crested dog. There is one blind dog. And yes, golden retrievers, too!

In 2016 SJA T-dog teams made 1900 individual visits to seniors’ residences, nursing homes, adult day programs, a hospice and the hospital. Child-friendly dog teams went to schools, libraries and facilities for special needs adults.

Right now we have a dozen or so people like me who are dogless members, and 44 dogs./owners teams.

You might think that this would be sufficient for our area. But more dogs mean an increase in the number of visits per facility that can be arranged. In other words, more people benefit.

If you think your dog would make a good T-dog, you should attend the next orientation meeting – without your dog, please – at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at St. John Ambulance Northumberland. It’s located in building 19, 700 D’Arcy Street. More information is available at 905-372-0564 or northumberland.branch@on.sja.ca

“Petting, scratching and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation and almost as good for the soul as prayer.” – Dean Koontz, bestselling American author

