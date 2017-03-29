Musical community comes together for Nathan Kelly

COBOURG -

A big event Saturday at the Cobourg Lions Centre will fill the walls with music — and help bring hope to a Colborne family.

“Five big local bands, loads of raffles, all for Nathan Kelly,” Joyce Lichtenberger said.

It was just over a month ago Bill Patchett announced his campaign to raise money that could make a life-or-death difference for Kelly. He listed his team members and announced their goal as $250,000 to help Kelly fight an overwhelming battle against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with a drug called Brentuximab that his oncologist believes gives him his best shot at beating the odds.

A month later, team member Lichtenberger said, the fundraising is going well.

“There’s still some testing going on to find out exactly where

he is and when they can start,” she said.

“We are making sure everything is in place so, when he’s ready to start, the money is there to get it going.”

This is one of a number of fundraising initiatives being pursued by members of the committee. As a member of Urban Angel, Lichtenberger’s first thought was to help with a musical project. She enlisted the aid of Quinn Savoy and they got the April 1 event rolling.

The Lions Centre doors will open at 6 p.m., and Madman’s Window comes on at 7 p.m. They will be followed by Mike Kelly’s Unknown Legends, Urban Angel, Garage Dog and The Spirits.

“Every band in Cobourg we felt had a good following, we wanted to get their fans out and fill the place,” she said.

“Every member in every one of those bands, whenever we put out the cry for help, they are there, never asking, ‘What’s in it for me,’ donating their time and equipment — beautiful people.”

Tickets at the door are $20, and the stub will be put into a draw on a 45-inch big-screen TV.

Other amazing raffle prizes have been donated, Lichtenberger added.

“Just this morning I got an e-mail from a gentleman who has a hand-made harvest table he is bringing. There are two weekend passes to the Havelock Jamboree, hand-made patio furniture, Muskoka chairs.”

As a mother, Lichtenberger has responded whole-heartedly to the plight of the young Colborne man whose life is at serious risk without this treatment.

“Nathan is everybody’s son,” she said.

“We are all relating to this. Put yourself in those shoes — he’s 24 years old, with a two-year-old child.

“What are you going to do? Everything.”