Alnwick-Haldimand budget sees 4.5% increase

ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP -

Despite it being a re-assessment year of properties by MPAC, the impact on the overall levy was cushioned by an increase in residential development in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, plus the increase in farm assessments, treasurer Arryn McNichol said in an interview Wednesday morning.

At a special budget council session Tuesday night, attended by about a dozen residents, councillors passed a 4.5% budget-levy increase for 2017, compared to the 8.9% increase in 2016.

What this means in the residential sector — where, on average, assessment went up on homes about 5% over last year — is $66.76 more on the municipal portion of a home owner's taxes on a $262,000 assessment, McNichol said. That translates into total municipal taxes of $1,395.07 this year.

Education and county taxes are on top of that.

On average, farm assessments in the township went up 30% over the previous year and, compared to residential assessments, the actual taxes will go up significantly more – but each is based on acreage, the treasurer said.

To determine your municipal tax rate, simply multiply the updated assessment of your home mailed out by MPAC by .00531454, according to McNichol's slide presentation at the Tuesday meeting. For farm taxes, multiply the updated MPAC assessment by .00132863.

The budget contains a total of $8.2-million in expenditures. It does not include the $2.9-million for a new fire hall and fire truck, which McNichol said will be offset through a 2018 debenture.

Revenue to offset the expenses includes taxation, fines, grants, and user fees, with taxation providing almost 70% of that.

About $780,000 will go into reserve accounts, but $650,000 will be taken out and spent during 2017.

A report on fire payroll recommendations will be dealt with at an upcoming council session, but the budget as adopted will accommodate those increases.