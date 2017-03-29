Almost time for a visit to the cedar closet

Winter is almost done.

In my neighbourhood, the first day of spring is officially when the sun crosses the celestial equator swinging northward; technically called the Vernal Equinox. Unofficially, it is when the racoons begin overturning my garbage can.

I am excited over the prospect of three fresh, sweet seasons before we are dragged back into the cooler Big W. Thanks to – pick your poison – Al Gore’s global warming or cyclical climate change or Melvin the bi-polar god of fickle weather, we have gotten off pretty easy this time around; few deep freezes and not too many Alpine snow piles that take till June to sublimate. Even some birds are singing in the morning, like they know something we don’t or are just the “slow” ones in the flock.

Blessed by sunlight lingering longer, and spring fever bursting in my heart, soon I will take all of my long-sleeve shirts and sweaters and visit my cedar closet, to exchange them for spring and summer wear. Once again, I will avoid buying new clothes because the stuff from last year looks new again; this is why I have not bought new clothes since my final growth spurt in 1969.

Of course, I suffer from a common male deficiency: no taste in outerwear.

We “guys” of deluded fashion statements hold onto all that good stuff that has to come back in style one day, no? Funny, but if I was a quitter, I might conclude that every accoutrement I save in fact will never come back in vogue. But I refuse to yield to weak-kneed opinion.

My duds are so old, they qualify as hand-me-downs-from-me. Some, like my salmon pink suit with the albatross winged collars and raging flared pants, are arguably museum pieces. All of my civvies were stitched together before the invention of plaid. I still have a shiny four-tone pair of glitter rock-era platform shoes that I use to change ceiling light bulbs. But the things that confuse me most are neck ties. It seems to me that no matter what century I buy them in, they never come back from obsolescence: always some aggregate of too wide, too short, too long, too paisley, too glow-in-the-dark.

So this is my greatest concern in the coming spring: I am too foolish to tell which of my wardrobe will make small children tug at their mother’s skirts and point at me and say, “Mommy, look at the clown.” (Thank God, red plastic nose bulbs were never “in”.) I think that is why the universe invented jeans, a pair of pants that never goes out of style; and when they wear out, you can cut them into cool shorts and just keep adding patches until they look like your grandmother’s quilt.

But this year, due to my sudden infusion of fashion lucidity and my wife ordering me to burn my wardrobe, I will force second thoughts about my Davy Crockett coonskin cap, Nehru cocktail jacket and assorted vestures coloured by Crayola.

Adieu, winter; hello Schukov’s perpetual line of spring fashions.

