The Cobourg and District Horticultural Society invite you to join them in welcoming special guest Darren Heimbecker for their April 5 meeting.

Darren graduated with honours from Sir Sandford Fleming College with a degree in education — his fall-back plan in case his hopes of some day developing a public botanical garden didn't reach fruition.

Darren worked at a nursery for 18 years as a propagator, shipper and field manager before purchasing a 56-acre farm in Wilsonville, Ont. (just south of Brantford). It opened in 2006, and soon attracted plant collectors from across Canada and the US.

He opened Whistling Gardens — Canada's newest horticultural playground — on May 26, 2012, a botanical garden of 20 landscaped acres that boasts the largest conifer collection in the world (about 2,400 different species and cultivars).

His work in developing the gardens has garnered attention from around the world, including a visit from the director of the Beijing Botanical Gardens to see what has become the largest peony collection in North America.

Darren's passion for plants and architecture has been recognized with many municipal, national and international awards since 2012. The most recent is the Canada 150 Garden Experience Designation, with his gardens chosen first among 18 botanical gardens entered across Canada.

He is a regular speaker throughout Ontario and the US, and you can hear his story for yourself at the Cobourg and District Horticultural Society meeting. It takes place at 7:30 at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E.).

Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be served.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Best recruiting practices for the small-to-medium-sized employer is the focus of a free March 30 workshop at Port Hope's Knights of Columbus Hall.

Leading regional human-resources expert Matthew Savino of Savino Human Resources Partners Limited will host the 7:30 a.m. presentation that shares recruiting tips for employers who want to hire the best possible talent.

The 60-minute session will cover such topics as targeting quality candidates through advertising and on-line tools, building more effective screening and interview scripts, efficient pre-screening techniques, tips for background checks and references, accessing free local search resources and service providers, and potential apprenticeship and grant programs you could be using.

This will be followed by 30 minutes for questions and networking.

All employers are welcome — to reserve your spot, call the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce at 905-885-5519.

• • •

ELIZABETHVILLE — The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority hosts a classic Canadian event, Maple Syrup Day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ganaraska Forest Centre.

Site tours, demonstrations, stories and games will share the sweet tradition of syrup production. There will be crafts and face painting for the kids, and live music in the Great Hall for the whole family before the big pancake feast.

You will also have the chance to take home your own memento of the day, with syrup and maple treats on sale from Ferguson Farms.

As well, Treetop Trekking Ganaraska will be on hand with a special promotion that includes an aerial-game trek and a zipline run (reserve your spot by calling 905-797-2000, and be sure to mention Maple Syrup Day).

The event is sponsored by the Capstone Community Enhancement Fund, and admission is $15 for adults and $10 per child (aged 16 and under), with no pre-registration required.

The forest centre is located at 10585 Cold Springs Camp Rd. In Elizabethville. For more information, call 905-885-8173 or 905-797-2721 (or e-mail info@grca.on.ca).

• • •

PORT HOPE — La Jeunesse Youth Orchestra announces the final two events of their 2016-2017 season.

On April 8, their annual Soup and Symphony opens the group's rehearsal doors for an event that has enjoyed increasing popularity. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church (401 Croft St., Port Hope), guests can enjoy a selection of artisan soups donated by local restaurants while listening to the orchestra rehearse. They can also bid on a variety of silent-auction items, including sailing lessons, concert tickets and unique gifts. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, available at the door or in advance by calling 1-866-460-5596.

On May 14, the orchestra wraps up its 18th season with Sonic Bloom, their traditional colourful burst into spring with an upbeat and engaging selection of classical and contemporary arrangements. This takes place at 3 p.m. at Port Hope United Church (34 South St.). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for youth, students and orchestra alumni, and free for those under 12 — at the door or in advance by calling 1-866-460-5596.

• • •

COBOURG — Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre is pleased to announce that its March 8 International Women’s Day Luncheon event at Cobourg's Best Western Plus Inn and Convention Centre was sold out.

They have also declared it a success in supporting essential services and programming for women and children fleeing domestic violence in Northumberland County. Due to the generosity of guests, sponsors and donors, $9,600 was raised.

“We have an outstanding community,” Cornerstone manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham said in the agency's press release.

“The luncheon’s financial success means the vital services and programming Cornerstone provides will continue to be available for the women and children of Northumberland County.”

“Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre sees some of the county’s most vulnerable individuals, operating with an occupancy rate over 100% each year,” executive director Nancy Johnston added.

“The success of the luncheon is a reflection of the community’s commitment to healthy, respectful relationships free from family violence.”

Organizers extend thanks to the dedicated volunteers who helped to make this year’s luncheon such a success, including those who distributed posters, solicited raffle donations, participated with event duties (set-up, tear-down and at the event itself), as well as those who assisted in making and hanging daisies for the Daisy Dedication.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.