Alderville receives $40,000 Ontario 150 grant

ALDERVILLE -

A grant through the Ontario 150 Community Capitol Program administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation will assist with repairs and renovations to the Alderville Community Centre.

The $40,000 grant, with in-kind contributions from the Alderville band council as required “should cover it all,” Chief James Marsden said in an interview.

The work that will be undertaken includes new energy efficient lighting, repairs to flooring in the main area of the centre, plus drywalling and painting in hallways, the chief said.

In a media release, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi who was in attendance at the recent announcement of the funding, stated that the grant would “help foster and promote active lifestyles amongst community members improving both physical health and social connections.”

A special plaque was presented by the Foundation to Alderville to “mark the work that will be done as a result of the grant,” the release also stated.

