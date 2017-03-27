NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland County council has decided to leave 100% of any budget surpluses with 10 non-profit housing boards in the county where it governs and funds their individual operating and capitol budgets.

Before this month's county council session, only 50% of any surplus was left with the non-profit and the balance was kept in county reserve accounts for specific capitol projects requested individually by each non-profit housing facility, the county's community and social services director explained in an interview.

The non-profits can undertake capitol projects with the 100% surpluses “based on specific criteria” but their overall budgets must still receive county approval, Lisa Horne said.

In the past, only one or two non-profit housing boards asked for use of the surplus monies they could have used. This new approach is formalized and provides a more level and transparent playing field, Horne said.

Overall, this should improve the sustainability of the non-profit social housing stock, provide a more consistent approach to capitol repairs, possibly “bundle” projects and give the county an overview of all costs related to non-profit housing putting it in a position to lobby the government, she summarized.

As part of the council approved 2017 budget, a total of about $3.1-million was allocated for subsidy to non-profit housing providers, county spokesperson Kate Campbell said in an interview, (and) “that includes operating and capital reserve contributions.”

Broken down, that is about $2.1-million from the levy and about $1.0-million in federal funds.

“When non-profit providers submit annual subsidy estimates, the operating and capital reserves are identified per provider at that stage,” Campbell said.

