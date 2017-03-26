NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Northumberland Humane Society is looking for a palliative care home for a special dog.

Fiona is a 10-year-old terrier mix who was removed through the investigations department of the SPCA on Feb. 9. She was immediately rushed to a veterinarian in Colborne for treatment.

Fiona had been tied to a dog house, barely able to walk, suffering from significant hair loss, skin infections and an infection in her bones and joints, said Northumberland Humane Society general manager Kate Lennan.

“When we found Fiona, the infection in her joints was so severe – she had a self-inflicted bite wound from the pain and discomfort she was experiencing,” Lennan said.

The dog has spent weeks at Northumberland Veterinary Services in Colborne undergoing examinations and treatment and has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.

Cushing’s disease is caused by a benign pituitary tumor that triggers excessive levels of the stress hormone cortisol. It is most common in older dogs and has a long list of symptoms that can mimic other diseases including increased appetite, increased drinking and urination, bulging abdomen, hair loss, skin infections, muscle weakness, lack of energy and bruising (from thin, weakened skin) can occur with the disease.

Lennan said Fiona will need to be on medication for pain management and skin infections for the duration of her life.

With vet bills over $1,000 to date and ongoing treatment costs of a minimum $100 per month, the Northumberland Humane Society is asking for the community’s support for Fiona’s care.

“This poor girl was tied to a dog house her entire life and we owe it to Fiona to give her the love and care she has never experienced,” Lennan said.

“With the support of the Northumberland Humane Society, Fiona is looking for a palliative care foster home who can give her the life every dog deserves.”

Due to Cushing’s disease, Fiona has problems with frequent urination and needs a foster family who can be home to let her out regularly.

The Humane Society will be paying for the costs of Fiona’s medication.

The investigation is ongoing. People are asked to report suspected animal abuse or neglect province-wide by calling 310-SPCA.

Lennan said the local investigation department receives over 300 animal cruelty complaints every year in Northumberland County.

