NEW YORK — Authorities in New York City say a man who killed his grandmother and left her body wrapped in a bedsheet thought he was possessed, WABC-TV reported.

Barry James, 32, was charged with killing his 70-year-old grandmother Joyce Spears.

Police say Spears’ body was found near her Crown Heights home in Brooklyn at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. An emergency medical services crew pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say a blood stained dumbbell and knife were found near the victim. Police say an autopsy will be conducted.