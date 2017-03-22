Port Hope seeks to abolish incineration

PORT HOPE -

A resolution passed at Port Hope's committee-of-the-whole council meeting this week seeks to abolish incineration.

The resolution calls on the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change to revise existing legislation not only to ban explicitly the construction of incinerators but also to phase out existing incinerators in the province.

The motion comes on the heels of the September announcement by the Ontario Ministry of Energy that it is suspending energy-from-waste projects, as incineration is sometimes known.

“All forms of incineration of waste, including gasification, plasma arc, pyrolysis, energy-from-waste, combustion and all other forms of burning of waste produce very large quantities of deadly and/or health-destroying substances that cause cancer, heart and circulatory disease, birth defects, mental disease and much more,” according to the motion put forward by Deputy Mayor Greg Burns and seconded by Councillor Louise Ferrie Blecher.

The resolution supports safe and environmentally friendly alternative means of waste disposal, such as reduction, reuse, recycling and composting.

Most councillors spoke at length about why they support it, and all agreed that the extensive research a previous council undertook while entertaining (and ultimately rejecting) the application of Entech-REM for an incineration operation at Wesleyville had been invaluable — both for the municipality and the province.

Burns — who had been on council during that time — pointed out that the toxins released through incineration end up on our dinner plates due to their eventual ingestion by animals and incorporation into the soil that nourishes crops. Medical evidence supports these substances as a factor in genetic mutations and cancer, he added.

“There are instances where incinerators are exceeding allowable (toxin) limits by 1800%, such as the one at Darlington next door last fall,” Burns said.

He is especially alarmed about dioxins, which he called “one of the deadliest poisons.” But this is only part of the large quantities of greenhouse gas this process produces.

He cited the example of Denmark, which once took pride in the number of its incineration facilities and later noticed an alarming rise in its cancer rate.

Municipal representatives and citizens have talked with the provincial Ministry of the Environment, Ferrie Blecher said.

“The message we are getting from these government offices is very clear — they want to hear from the community,” she stated.

“The issue we are talking about today is prevention. If we wait too long and allow this industry to take hold, we will be dealing with catastrophic health risks.”

Councillor Robert Polutnik, who had not been on council previously, began researching on his own. Suspicious that he almost uniformly encountered nothing but negative websites, he came across a European report that found no correlation between incineration and the health of a country's population. He moved for an amendment to the resolution that it would stand until such time as incineration is proven safe for the environment.

Otherwise, Polutnik said, “I am agreeing with this.

“Entech-REM was completely wrong, and a lot of the (incineration) models are done for commercial and not proper recycling reasons — just that one addition.”

Burns attacked the report, saying it was prepared by the incineration industry of the European Union with no mention of any medical scientific facts, and no mention of any of a long list of toxins he rhymed off.

“From my own perspective, I can't support the amendment,” he said.

“In my mind, this community had tons of information in front of it indicating the incredibly negative impact of incineration.”

Though he seconded the amendment to get it under discussion, Councillor Terry Hickey stated his position against incineration.

“I would not advocate it under any circumstances,” Hickey stated.

“We are dealing with such a convoluted and complex problem — information we have been given over the last several years is, there is no safe incineration. End of story.”

“The evidence right now says there's no safe level of incineration,” Ferrie Blecher agreed, from her own research and from her discussions with medical experts.

“An industry with very deep pockets has promoted a product, and will continue to promote a product as long as they make money on it. The group of people telling us it's safe do so, it's mostly because they have developed a product and they haven't looked at the medical and health data.”

She likened it to the world's first experience with atomic bombs, when the long-term effects on health and the environment were not clear.

A vote on Polutnik's proposed amendment indicated no support. A subsequent vote on the resolution was carried.

The resolution includes the request that a copy be sent to the Premier of Ontario, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, the Minister of Energy, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Chiefs of Ontario and all Ontario municipalities.