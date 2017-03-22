New Trennum series coming to Victoria Hall

COBOURG -

Fans of the Bob Trennum series at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall have a whole new season to enjoy — plus an April 4 deadline for season-ticket holders to renew their existing seats.

Three concerts are already scheduled for the new year, starting with Ladies First — that is the name of the concert he will perform with Beth Hunt May 12 and 13, just in time for Mother's Day.

With Lee Batchelor on keyboard, Tom Hall on drums and PJ LeConte on bass, songs made famous by female vocalists (like Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee) will come alive. The program also features songs with girls in the title (like Michelle, Sweet Caroline, Mary Lou, Hello Dolly, Brown-Eyed Girl and Ruby), so part of the fun is seeing if your favourite is included.

One for the guys comes along Oct. 20 and 21 with The Music Men. This one pays tribute to all the amazing male vocalists and song writers (like Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Willie Nelson and Roy Orbison), while also offering songs with guys in the title (Mack the Knife, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Hit the Road Jack, Me and Bobby McGee). Trennum and Hunt do the vocal honours.

Songs of the Season is that long-time favourite Christmas concert, which is Dec. 8 and 9 this year. The music is provided by Trennum, Beth and Jamie Hunt, Paul and Lucy Caldwell, Emma Lander, Olivia Rapos and Lee Batchelor.

All shows are 8 p.m. cabaret-style performances in the Concert Hall.

Season tickets are $55 and, after April 4, single-concert tickets can be purchased at $22.50 at the Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210).

For more information, visit www.concerthallatvictoriahall.com.