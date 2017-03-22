Hootenanny continues at Colborne Curling Club

COLBORNE -

Even after more than half a century, the Colborne Curling Club is still hosting its annual Hootenanny spiel.

Last weekend saw teams come from many parts of Ontario for the 54th one, Sharan Landon said, and it always causes a lot of excitement.

The Hootenanny has been around since 1964, the year the winners were Dunc McGlennon, Charlie Hall, Al Thrower and Leon Rotteveel.

Teams still come for the weekend from distant points, but at one time they had to go around the clock to get all the play in on the two-sheet ice. One year, with about 36 teams, they had to rent ice in Brighton.

Nobody left, Landon recalled. The downstairs, with its couches and piano, was a popular place to unwind, and the upstairs kitchen was going full-blast.

For 2017, a dozen teams showed up. But the kitchen is still busy.

“I was here at 7 this morning to cook breakfast,” Landon said.

For Friday night, the Big Apple donated pizzas and club members made wings. Saturday-night dinner was chicken or roast beef, with home-made pies for dessert. Sunday lunch was lasagne or shepherd’s pie.

“All our food is home-made, and everyone donates it,” Landon said — “Not just this spiel, all the spiels.”

The spiels are always quite a bargain for the players, she added. She recalled the year her team won the Apple Spiel. The prize was a ham so, for $30, she got the ham, three games and three meals.

Costumes turn up every so often. Landon has been on teams dressed in kilts or pajamas and, just before Saturday dinner, the teams on the ice both had unusual outfits. The Chapman Four from Colborne buy new outfits each year, and this year, it looked like pajama pants in an insect print. Fully Loaded from Brighton are young men who play baseball and simply wore their uniforms on to the ice, batting helmets and all.

Landon joined in 1990, and convinced her husband Jim to join in 1993.

She was soon made secretary. She has also served as drawmaster, treasurer and president of the ladies’ group, and knows a lot about the club’s history.

It was originally a wooden structure, on King Street about where the Mac’s Milk is today, with sides that lifted up.

“No hydro to make the ice — it was the weather,” Landon said.

The club moved to the present Parliament Street location in 1962, a canning factory they were able to purchase from the municipality for $1.

Snow load took its toll in those days, crushing a small attached building and damaging the roof. Then, in 1984, it was destroyed by fire.

Al Dale and Leo Rotteveel spearheaded the fundraising to rebuild. A Wintario grant helped, and Dale (part-owner of the local hardware store) and Rotteveel (who made the ice, and continued to do so through the 1990s) organized a big dinner at the Colborne Legion. Honoured guests were from the hockey world — Dennis Hull and Don Cherry.

Landon gave a lot of credit to the group that were made life members in recognition for their work — Ross and Viola Teal, Terry and Rosanne Teal, Dave and Verly Teal, Russell Tea, Duncan and Betty McGlennon, Roy and Dorothy Blakely, Norm and Cathy O’Neill, Lola Fox, Doug and Ailean Rutherford, Bill and Helen Griffis, Cy and Phyllis Gary, Earl and Gladys Briggs, Larry and Carol Carr, Doris McLaughlin, George Latimer, Cy Williams, Al and Jane Thrower, Maida Philip, Gene Armstrong, Al and Ev Commack, Gertrude Davis, Doris and Charles Hall, and Jim and Jean Knight.

The club reopened in 1985, and its 65 members like to call it The Little Club That Rocks.

“In this club, it’s not how well you play. It’s ‘We’ll teach you.’ And it’s all volunteer,” Landon said.

They have seniors’ afternoons Thursdays and stick curling Tuesdays (a variation on curling with two-person teams).

They also host school groups on the occasional week-day morning, with kids coming from Colborne Public School and from St. Mary Secondary School and Grafton Public School in Grafton.

These are the curlers of the future, they figure. And there’s always the chance that a teacher or parent volunteer might develop an interest in joining.

For 15 years, they have also had a charity spiel. Each year, it raises between $2,000 and $3,000, and this year they chose the Community Care office in Colborne to receive the proceeds.

By the way, Landon passed along the winners of the 2017 Hootenanny — skip Jeremy Gale, vice Ian Laver, second Shawn Young and lead Brandon Smith of the Campbellford Curling Club.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith