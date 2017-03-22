Here's hoping March goes out like a lamb

Looking out my window on this March day I’m pondering the old saying – “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”

For the most part, this winter has been rather tame. While we’ve had some snow, there hasn’t been lots as in years past. I can probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve shovelled the driveway this year. It’s interesting to note how many people are wishing for more snow, even though it is March. That’s evident when the weatherman calls for a winter storm two days in advance, schools close down, and then no storm arrives.

I remember in the early 1990s while living in Wilmore, Kentucky, my wife called one day saying school for our then five-year-old was cancelled the following day. Looking out my window then, the skies were clear, the sun was shining and the temperatures were comfortable. I asked why school was cancelled and she said, “Because they’re calling for a chance of overnight snow.” Of course being hardy Canadians, we laughed and said, “Only in Kentucky.” I arrived home later that day and told our son not to get used to school cancelling for a “chance” of snow. Once we move back to Canada, that won’t happen. I then pulled out the trusty - “When I was a kid story” - telling him how I used to walk to school with snow up to my waist - uphill - both ways!

Now here we sit on almost the end of winter, and I can count on two hands the number of times schools have closed for a “chance” of snow in the area! My how times change. But, just because we haven’t had a lot of snow here, that doesn’t mean other areas haven’t received lots of snow.

The most recent storm effected friends of ours in Rochester, New York in a big way. First a windstorm went through knocking out power for about five days. Once power was restored, they returned home to frozen pipes. Not just any pipes though. The frozen pipes are attached to their boiler heating system. Four days after restored power, they are still trying to thaw out the heating pipes. Making life even more interesting, right after having power restored, the area was hit with a major snow storm. With roads closed and travel advisories in place, they couldn’t even get a plumber to make a house call. Through it all they keep saying, “God is teaching us much about patience these days.” 2017 will be remembered as a year when March came in like a lion! Here’s hoping it goes out like a lamb.

With all the weather challenges, it would be easy for discouragement to set in. Especially for our friends in Rochester. It seems one problem leads to another. But, when we remember God is in control, a sense of peace quickly follows. If we focus only on the situation and circumstances around us, at times, it is hard not to feel discouraged. However, when we trust in the Lord, we can also hold onto His promises knowing there is coming a day when peace will reign and the “lion and the lamb” will lay down together. Some quote that saying as if it is an actual Bible reference. The particular phrase does not appear together in the Bible. Actually, the verse alluding to the “lion and the lamb laying down together” is even better!

In Isaiah 11 not only will the “lion and the lamb” be together, but the “wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them” (Isaiah 11:6). God promises a day when all of His creation will be at peace. It’s not just the lion and the lamb, but all creation. While the world might look in disarray now, God promises a day when peace shall rule and reign.

