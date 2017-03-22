Firefighters in training

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Forty firefighter recruits from across Northumberland County are halfway done their NFPA training.

This past weekend, the recruits from Alnwick/Haldimand Township, Hamilton Township and the Municipality of Port Hope spent Saturday doing theory training, then on Sunday put their skills to the test at an abandoned house in Hamilton Township as well as at the Port Hope Fire Hall.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Kelly Serson said the Northumberland Fire Services Recruit Training Program is designed to train volunteer and part-time firefighters to the standards of any full-time fire department including Toronto Fire Services.

At the abandoned home, the recruits were working on items such as forcible entry, ladders, carrying victims and search and rescue while at the Port Hope Fire Hall recruits dealt with firefighter search and rescue, victim removal and firefighter survival.

“There are many benefits to having a county-wide recruit program,” Serson said. “We’re working with firefighters from area departments you have the potential of working with at a major call.

“We teach and learn the same techniques that everyone knows in the county so we know the same standards and using our own equipment, we become familiar with the equipment we use and neighbouring departments use,” he continued. “And there are cost savings conducting our own recruit program as opposed to sending out recruits to facilities in the province.”

The firefighters are trained over eight weeks (approximately 100 hours) as opposed to some training facilities which run programs up to 20 weeks.

The training officers in charge of the program are Hamilton Township Station Chief and Chief Training Officer Mike Robinson and Port Hope Chief Training Officer Bob Cranley.

Given that part-time or volunteer firefighters have full-time jobs, Serson said the issue of retention is a major problem across Canada.

“It’s incredibly hard to recruit firefighters and it’s incredibly harder to retain them,” he said. “We spend approximately $10,000 outfitting them, putting on and paying them to attend a recruit course.

“It’s in the best interests of their municipalities to keep these people.”

Northumberland County currently has approximately 400 volunteer/part-time firefighters.

In the past, Serson said after some of the recruits were hired they would be trained for 20 weekends, but bowed out as it was too much of a commitment.

“The provincial statistic is we retain firefighters for about two to five years,” Serson said. “That’s not good value for municipalities. As a retention and recruit tool we have come up with this to help us retain the firefighters we get.”

Along with firefighters learning how to save lives, extinguish fires and search and rescue, they were also taught the safest way to enter a building – and do it in an economical way if possible.

“It’s a big component,” Serson said. “One of the things I tell firefighters is, this isn’t TV, we don’t kick in doors.”

After checking a door for entry, the next way, if possible, is to see if there is any glass windows nearby to break the glass, reach in and unlock the door.

“A door system goes from $1,000 to $10,000, but I can buy a glass for a door for $75,” Serson said. “There is a big benefit for the people of Northumberland because we have a pretty large contingent of volunteers and part-time firefighters as opposed to full-time. For the firefighters, that’s a big burden because the expectation is that they are trained to the same level as full-time firefighters.”

Cranley said the recruits are about halfway through their course

“Northumberland County has a great group of instructors that are very qualified and able to deliver the program internally,” he said.

Over the years, firefighting has changed for volunteers.

“There are many rules and laws we are held too,” Cranley said.

“The volunteer fire service has changed considerably over the years and the expectation from the public when they call, they are going to get that level of service.”

