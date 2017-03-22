NORTHUMBERLAND -

With all this talk about the complications in crossing the U.S. border, here’s a good (true) story:

My sister-in-law Laura, recently went to Stowe, Vermont. Upon arriving in the small town, she visited a (major Canadian) bank to exchange some money into U.S. In a subsequent letter to the bank’s vice president, she wrote:

“I realize that the United States’ Department of Homeland Security is now super vigilant as far as terrorism and unwanted aliens. I respect the fact that at times we have to accept minor inconveniences in order to ensure our safety but what happened to me is absolutely insane. I gave your teller my Canadian passport and driver’s license and two other forms of id and she entered the data, and kept trying something on the computer until the look on her face was one of utter confusion. She told me something was wrong but did not know what to do. The more she typed the more confused she got.”

After 20 minutes, they were joined by the branch manager who decided to look into the problem. The manager retyped and also looked worried:

“After what seemed like an eternity, they both gave up. It turns out that the reason that their computer was not allowing the bank to exchange my money was because my first name - pretty common here in Canada - happens to be on the FBI list of illegal Cuban vessels. The manager with a straight face stated that the USA cannot do these types of trades with Cuba and the computer was sending them messages not to process the transaction. But I am not a boat. Seriously, I may have put on a few pounds over the last few weeks as a result of cooking pasta but surely I don’t look like a Cuban vessel. Besides, my passport is clearly marked Canada. Not Cuba. And with a pretty good picture of me, not a boat.

“Many Americans cannot find Canada on the map and I understood that both Canada and Cuba start and end with the same letters and how this may cause some Canadian to be mistaken for a Cuban. But a BOAT? Surely, an illegal Cuban vessel casually walking around downtown Stowe is not something that happens ever.”

Laura attached an official document - The United States Department of the Treasury; the FBI’s Blacklist of Specially Designated Nations and Blocked Vessels - to which the bank deferred, and referred the bank VP to page 10: LAURA, container ship (vessel) (CUBA).

“Luckily,” wrote Laura, “My daughter was with me and the transaction was finally processed in her name. Even more luckily, there were no illegal Cuban vessels named Melissa. I guess I am guilty of not changing my money before I entered the U.S. But I had no idea that I would be mistaken for a boat. Is this something that happens often? So, should I worry about travelling to the States with the risky name like Laura, or should I spell it Lora? Or should I change it to Katherine or Debbie?”

Here is a bit of the letter back from the VP:

“Dear Laura, I recognize how unlikely it must seem that we cannot process an exchange of Canadian currency for customers. However, in order to comply with the US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, our bank maintains third party vendor status which has an extensive list of entities that we cannot transact with. Unfortunately, there is no way to circumvent this system even when it obviously is not applicable. While I do appreciate your humour, I recognize that this was not an enjoyable experience.”