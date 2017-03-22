Cobourg Lions continue fundraising efforts

Here we are at the end of March and, like they say, “In like a Lion out like a Rotarian." (You'll see why later.)

The Lions Club of Cobourg has been quite busy raising and donating money in your community. We started 2017 with a great New Year's Eve party which was well attended, and as always plans are in place for a bigger and better party to end Canada 150 celebrations.

While January was a little slower then normal, February was a blast...if you where lucky enough to have tickets for our Hotel California show you will agree that it was a great success and one of the best fundraisers we have had at the hall in a few years, thanks to all who attended and we are working hard to get them back again for 2018.

In February the Town of Cobourg hosted two amazing events, one was the Ontario curling championships which many Lions members donated their time to bartend at the event. Not only did we donate our time but also all tips we (Lions members) received during the event.

The second major event we donated our time to was the 55+ Games. Lions members served over 500 meals during the games as well as hosting the table tennis events at the Lions Centre. This took a lot of co-ordination and effort to ensure a smoothly run event. I'd like to personally thank our hall manager Cindy Barrett for all her hard work in making sure this event came off with out a hitch. Speaking of hitches...if you are thinking of getting married this year, contact Cindy for details on our hall rental and catering rates.

On March 26, we will serving a roast beef dinner with all the fixings for $15. Check out our website for more details (www.cobourglionscommunitycentre.com).

We have also been acknowledged for our contributions to March of Dimes, Golden Plough Lodge, Swim for Independence, the Royal Canadian Air Cadets as well the Lions Camp Dorset. Camp Dorset is one of many Lions Club supported groups, you can find out more about them at www.lionscampdorset.ca.

Looking a little forward into April, the Lions have donated the hall for a fundraising event for Nathan Kelly. Nathan has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. This is the second battle Nathan has had with this disease and the treatment is quite expensive.

Bill Patchett of the Cobourg Rotary Club (this is the out like a Rotarian part) is instrumental in getting this fundraiser going. If anyone out there knows Bill, he is a hard man to say no to. He and the organizers have lined up a few bands to play during the evening which starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:00). There will be raffles, share the wealth draws and of course great entertainment. Tickets are $20 each and the price includes a chance to win a 48" LG LED TV. So bring your dancing shoes and your money to help raise funds for this great cause. This event is Saturday, April 1. Hope to see you there. For more information call 1-905-373-1417 or 1-289-251-6024.

That's about it for now...and one last thought....we are still working on the 26th annual Waterfront Festival and hope to have a rejuvenated art exhibit/show and sale at this year's event. Watch this space as well as the waterfront website as details become available.

Once again have a great spring and we'll chat again in June.

Lion George