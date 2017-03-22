Choir to bring a day of music to Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

March 31 will be an outstanding day of music in Port Hope, as the Chapel Choir of Hatfield College in Durham, England, comes to town.

St. Mark's Anglican Church will be a stop the group is making on their North American tour, as they perform at 7 p.m. The group of young men and women will also host a workshop for the young singers of the Chapel Choir at Trinity College School earlier that day.

The evening performance will be a program of choral music from the early 20th century.

St. Mark's is located at 51 King St. In Port Hope, and admission is $15 at the door.