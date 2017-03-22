Catholic school board seeks feedback

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board is looking for valuable feedback from its school communities in Northumberland.

Currently undergoing a comprehensive review of its strategic vision and priorities, the board's director of education Michael Nasello will host a March 29 town-hall meeting at St. Mary Secondary School,

St. Mary is located at 1050 Birchwood Trail in Cobourg, and the meeting runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The board is inviting students, parents and members of the community invested in Catholic education in Northumberland to take part and provide input into the board’s strategic direction.

Achieving Excellence in Catholic Education through Learning, Leadership and Service — their current vision statement — the board represents about 15,000 students.