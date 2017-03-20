New Concert Band of Cobourg CD in the works

COBOURG -

Music lovers who enjoy the Concert Band of Cobourg can look forward to an upcoming CD that is in the works.

The band is recording the CD that is tentatively scheduled to be released in July to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary along with the Concert Band's 175th anniversary.

“Everything on the CD is going to be arrangements of band members – the past and the present,” said music director Paul Storms, just prior to recording in Victoria Hall’s Concert Hall.

Sixty members of the Concert Band of Cobourg, also known as The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Association – Ontario, are aiming to include 20 tracks that they have practised for a number of weeks, but have recorded over the past two weekends.

The title of the CD has yet to be determined.

“It’s been six years since we did the last one,” Storms said. “A lot of members are getting older and we want to recognize the talent we have here.”

The types of music on the CD will be marches and novelty numbers.

Most of the arrangements have been done by band members David Tanner, Michael Rooney, Roland White and Humphrey Carnell along with Ron McAnespie.

McAnespie did the title track which was specifically written for the Concert Band of Cobourg called Veteran’s Valiant.

The Concert Band previously recorded CDs in 1994, three in 2002 and one in 2009.

Top recording engineer Edward Marshall has been involved in a number of the band’s CDs and is recording this one as a swan song as he will retire following the project's completion.

“We’re hoping to capture the essence of the country for Cobourg to enjoy,” Storms said.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher