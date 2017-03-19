ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Alnwick/Haldimand Township will have four locations taking part in the Doors Open event being organized with Northumberland County this summer.

On June 3, the Roseneath Carousel, St. James Church (the little white church on the hill) at the northern end of Roseneath, Barnum House on County Road 2 in Grafton and The Cannery, also in Grafton, will be open.

The following day, June 4, just the first three will participate in the event that gives people a peak into the history and special places in communities all around Ontario.

Barnum House is a provincially-designated historic location which in the past was open during the summer but now is only open on special occasions while The Cannery is privately owned.